As we told you late last week, Biden administration staffers, including press secretary Jen Psaki, held a briefing for TikTok “influencers” designed to make sure only the preferred narratives are shared with their millions of followers. The White House’s director of digital strategy, Rob Flaherty, explained the outreach this way:

An astonishing amount of people are learning about the invasion of Ukraine through digital creators who have begun to cover it. We take that really seriously, and are working to make sure those creators have the ability to have their q’s answered.

Judging by this video from Libs of TikTok, the Biden White House will be more than pleased with the follow-through:

The White House told the TikTok influencers who were invited on the zoom call to blame the high gas prices on Putin. pic.twitter.com/qBCEA6r2C7 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 14, 2022

TikTok influencers who follow through in such a fashion will receive ten social credit points from the Biden administration.

And of course the irony of all ironies…

our taxpayer dollars paid for the WH to lie to a bunch of influencers so they could spread the lies on a Chinese app. classic. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 14, 2022

Wow.

Appears to be working. Heard people repeat this propaganda personally. — The Steele (@Q_Element) March 14, 2022

Yeah use GasBuddy, *checks app* it's only $6.89/gal 5 miles away. — Darrell (@djhahn13) March 14, 2022

literally coordinated propaganda misinformation — Razor (@hale_razor) March 14, 2022

It won’t be long before the White House holds another TikTokker “briefing,” as the spin evolves on an almost daily basis.

