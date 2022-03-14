As we told you late last week, Biden administration staffers, including press secretary Jen Psaki, held a briefing for TikTok “influencers” designed to make sure only the preferred narratives are shared with their millions of followers. The White House’s director of digital strategy, Rob Flaherty, explained the outreach this way:

An astonishing amount of people are learning about the invasion of Ukraine through digital creators who have begun to cover it. We take that really seriously, and are working to make sure those creators have the ability to have their q’s answered.

Judging by this video from Libs of TikTok, the Biden White House will be more than pleased with the follow-through:

TikTok influencers who follow through in such a fashion will receive ten social credit points from the Biden administration.

And of course the irony of all ironies…

Wow.

It won’t be long before the White House holds another TikTokker “briefing,” as the spin evolves on an almost daily basis.

