Earlier today we told you that the Biden White House held a briefing for “TikTok stars.” The reason was to ostensibly explain the war in Ukraine so they could pass along the facts to their large followings. But if you bet the actual intent was to get TikTok influencers to help spread Biden and the Democrats’ BS narratives, see the cashier and collect your winnings!

At one point, WH press secretary told the TikTokkers something that will get a big ol’ thumbs-up from Hillary Clinton and others:

Jen Psaki tells the Tik-Tok influencers in her briefing that Russia "of course hacked our election here" in 2016. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 11, 2022

Casting doubt on election results is only a “threat to democracy” if a Republican does it, obviously.

This is a fireable offense… Unless spreading misinformation about elections no longer matters? https://t.co/TCIoNn7D1M — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 11, 2022

Saying Putin “hacked the election” in 2016 has long been a favored approach of Democrats who want people to believe Russia got into the system and altered vote totals.

Anyone who trusts anything coming out of any government entity in DC at this point is an absolute moron. https://t.co/CMIUbkyZCJ — BackForAnotherRound (@BackAnother4) March 11, 2022

But not in 2020 — Blackjack (me/myself/I) (@blackjack_hawk) March 11, 2022

Weird that Putin wanted Trump in office so badly that he “hacked” the election in 2016 but didn’t want to do that in 2020?

Just another sad reminder that two thirds of Democrats believe, without any evidence, that Putin altered the vote totals in the 2016 election. https://t.co/rMW715RZ9H — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) March 11, 2022

Democrats accuse you of undermining democracy because they're projecting. https://t.co/tV2z91QDyt — FirstGen (@FirstGenShooter) March 11, 2022

Ironically enough the Biden White House said the briefing for TikTokkers was part of their attempt to combat misinformation coming from the Kremlin.

The misinformation is coming directly from inside the house. https://t.co/ARQPN5DevN — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) March 11, 2022

We’re quite used to that these days.

