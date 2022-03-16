President Biden delivered some remarks today about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and then signed an order to deliver more aid to Ukraine after that country’s president addressed Congress today.

At the end of Biden’s comments we saw a familiar sight: No reporters’ questions were answered and Biden left the room:

Biden refuses to answer any questions. pic.twitter.com/mI5IsEdRBc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2022

With that in mind, you know what to do:

President Biden will not be taking any questions so if you’d like answers about what’s going on in Ukraine please refer to the Tik Tok influencers for guidance. Thank you. — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 16, 2022

Yep, those TikTok influencers take their White House talking points from their briefings and run with them.

"Hey, Jen? He wants our position on moving MIM-104 SAM systems closer to theater, we're a no on that, right?" pic.twitter.com/eLO3ZGDNyA — Minnow (@Phila_Mino) March 16, 2022

That would be hilarious if it didn’t appear to be so close to reality.

