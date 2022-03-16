President Biden delivered some remarks today about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and then signed an order to deliver more aid to Ukraine after that country’s president addressed Congress today.

At the end of Biden’s comments we saw a familiar sight: No reporters’ questions were answered and Biden left the room:

With that in mind, you know what to do:

Yep, those TikTok influencers take their White House talking points from their briefings and run with them.

That would be hilarious if it didn’t appear to be so close to reality.

***

