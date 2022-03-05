Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask lesson to a group of students has now been causing some triggering in the media and on the Left (pardon the redundancy) for three days now. In the video, DeSantis said this to some masked students: You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We gotta stop with this Covid theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine. But this is ridiculous.

Now it’s Politifact’s turn to come to the rescue of the preferred narrative:

Even now, as the Biden administration announced relaxed mask guidelines, there are still legitimate reasons some people might opt to wear face masks in public. https://t.co/1mn7A6mlJ6 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 4, 2022

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told high school students that wearing masks is "COVID theater" and "not doing anything." We rated that statement False. More on my latest for @PolitiFact https://t.co/WuAdcL2Gfi — Yacob Reyes (@yacob_reyes) March 4, 2022

Is anybody surprised?

Why did you ignore all the evidence @JeremyRedfernFL sent you? https://t.co/qRIQaIr0Db — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 5, 2022

That’s how most “fact-checkers” work now. The entity Politifact should be fact-checking is the CDC, which has repeatedly shifted the goalposts and been in many ways discredited, and yet they continue to use the CDC as an infallible source to “debunk” Republicans. They will continue to do so, no matter how many times these government officials have been wrong.

We rate your statement as false — Aims 🍊 (@awakenotwoke17) March 5, 2022

This might be the least accurate “fact check” ever put on the internet. A new low in activist misinformation. — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 5, 2022

Misinformation is allowed to perpetuate as long as it is in congruence with the narrative. https://t.co/w4BpxOAxeg — Chad McGibbon (@CabanaSweet) March 5, 2022

Exactly.

If Politi”fact” rated the statement false, it’s almost certainly true. — Paul (@pjb438) March 5, 2022

Same org that brought us this gem. Forgive me if I don't believe you. https://t.co/Wca0ArA3op pic.twitter.com/mt1bFZVVy0 — 🚂 Wildest Ride 🚃 (@Wildest_Ride) March 5, 2022

Guys, your propaganda is too easy to spot now. Good luck — Nick (@Nickster0188) March 5, 2022

“Nope that’s not correct because the CDC says otherwise” continues to be state media “fact-checking” on its laziest day. For too many fact-checkers, the “truth” is whatever the government wants you to believe on any given day.

***

