A new court filing on Friday from special counsel John Durham alleges that Donald Trump’s internet traffic was being monitored, and that’s while he was president. That sound you now hear is Hillary Clinton clearing her throat and slowly backing out of the room.

Today during the White House briefing, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Durham’s latest court filing and had no intention of answering a pair of questions:

At least she didn’t suddenly run out of the room.

Trending

The Biden White House knows the DOJ will have no comment as well.

***

Related:

CNN lives down to our lowest expectations with their coverage of John Durham’s filing alleging Clinton-connected spying on Donald Trump [screenshots]

‘You should know … you hired them.’ Hillary’s 2016 tweet about ‘computer scientists’ uncovering Trump/Russia connection on ‘covert server’ has NOT aged well

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionDonald TrumpHillary ClintonJohn DurhamKarine Jean-Pierre

Recommended Twitchy Video