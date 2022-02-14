A new court filing on Friday from special counsel John Durham alleges that Donald Trump’s internet traffic was being monitored, and that’s while he was president. That sound you now hear is Hillary Clinton clearing her throat and slowly backing out of the room.

Today during the White House briefing, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Durham’s latest court filing and had no intention of answering a pair of questions:

Karine Jean-Pierre doesn't even try to answer this question about the bombshell Durham revelations. pic.twitter.com/QUrBSJ6Thu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2022

At least she didn’t suddenly run out of the room.

Which means everything is true…

Silence is confirmation… — Go Codes (@aaronjdennis) February 14, 2022

Is Jake Sullivan available for comment, perhaps? https://t.co/khH6rSMsAB — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) February 14, 2022

The Biden admin "can't speak to" whether or not a presidential campaign infiltrating an opponent's servers is "spying" because the Clinton campaign used Jake Sullivan, now Biden's NSA, to push the Russian collusion hoax using "evidence" between a Trump server and a Russian bank. https://t.co/qhjt35f2kt — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) February 14, 2022

Probably the best way she could answer it without going into "homina homina" mode. — TKearns (@TerrK038867311) February 14, 2022

The Biden White House knows the DOJ will have no comment as well.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video