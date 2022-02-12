The investigation by special counsel John Durham hasn’t been moving quickly by any means, but there was some activity last September when it was reported that Durham was seeking an indictment of Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman, who was apparently the source of that now-debunked hot tip that the Trump Organization had a secret communications channel with the Russian Alfa Bank.

Durham has a new court filing in the United States’ case against Sussman, and people are zooming in on an allegation that “Tech Executive-1” had tasked researchers affiliated with a U.S. university to mine Internet data to establish “an inference” and “narrative” tying then-candidate Trump to Russia.

Here’s a flashback to candidate Hillary Clinton passing along the bogus story in the month before the election:

We have a couple of Republican members of Congress on this — will it spread or die out?

