The investigation by special counsel John Durham hasn’t been moving quickly by any means, but there was some activity last September when it was reported that Durham was seeking an indictment of Hillary Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussman, who was apparently the source of that now-debunked hot tip that the Trump Organization had a secret communications channel with the Russian Alfa Bank.

Durham has a new court filing in the United States’ case against Sussman, and people are zooming in on an allegation that “Tech Executive-1” had tasked researchers affiliated with a U.S. university to mine Internet data to establish “an inference” and “narrative” tying then-candidate Trump to Russia.

Holy moly! New Durham filing. Rodney Joffe and his buddies at Georgia Tech monitored Trump's internet traffic *while* he was President of the United States.https://t.co/NyT1bFvcRO pic.twitter.com/cbGh5k9oi2 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 12, 2022

To put this in context, Joffe is the tech executive who claims to have been offered a top job in a Hillary Clinton administration. He funneled the info from his spying operation on Trump to Michael Sussmann, Clinton's campaign lawyer. pic.twitter.com/rGOiGLZgPf — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 12, 2022

Special Counsel John Durman: DNC/Perkins Coie allies – Rodney Joffe, et al. – exploited a sensitive US govt arrangement" to gather intel on the "Executive Office of the President of the U.S." They spied on Trump. pic.twitter.com/LOTseK2KhV — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 12, 2022

This wasn't limited to the Office of the President of the U.S. They also exploited data from Trump Tower, another Trump building, and a "healthcare provider." More on the conflict of interest re: Joffe lawyers and Sussmann lawyers. ht @HansMahncke pic.twitter.com/n9SGbrC4J9 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) February 12, 2022

They spied on Trump as a Presidential candidate. They spied on Trump as a sitting United States President. They deserve prison time. https://t.co/cx2i0GdFZa — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 12, 2022

🚨 Shocking new details coming from Durham: They spied on Trump WHILE he was President. If they can do this to a president, imagine what they can do to you. Scary. Time for serious consequences. https://t.co/j8K96E6maw — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 12, 2022

KNOW THIS: Every SINGLE Republican holding office right now must call for immediate and unparalleled punishment for those who spied on a sitting President. Members of the GOP who do NOT do this will be considered complicit/allied with these CRIMINALS. The base is WATCHING. https://t.co/gc1qUz5XGg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2022

Here’s a flashback to candidate Hillary Clinton passing along the bogus story in the month before the election:

Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016

I’m old enough to remember the 2 million times @CNN claimed this was “baseless, without evidence “. — Lorne Campbell (@lornecolin) February 12, 2022

We knew all of this 5 years ago. — Pork Rinds (@PorkRinds7) February 12, 2022

If this isn't criminal it should be. — Granny 🇺🇸 (@gjfindley) February 12, 2022

It all is — Bill Wood (@Peacebroom) February 12, 2022

They’ll spy on the wrong person one day. — Keith (@WATisWOKEtrebek) February 12, 2022

Yeah, weird how criminals engaging in criminal activity get intercepted — DogDadBod (@DogsDadBod) February 12, 2022

More specifically, the Georgia Tech Rambling Wreck tracked DNS data during the Obama & Trump administrations & published on it. Who walks into court with this stuff? — Miguel de Unamuno (@unamuno1898) February 12, 2022

It will be a glorious day if anything ever comes out of this. Sadly I don’t have much faith in justice anymore. — 🇺🇸LynnAnn🇺🇸 (@LynnAnn08010) February 12, 2022

We have a couple of Republican members of Congress on this — will it spread or die out?

