A new filing by special counsel John Durham alleges that Hillary Clinton-linked Rodney Joffe had secretly and unlawfully monitored both candidate and President Donald Trump’s internet activity.

Holy moly! New Durham filing. Rodney Joffe and his buddies at Georgia Tech monitored Trump's internet traffic *while* he was President of the United States.https://t.co/NyT1bFvcRO pic.twitter.com/cbGh5k9oi2 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 12, 2022

🚨 Shocking new details coming from Durham: They spied on Trump WHILE he was President. If they can do this to a president, imagine what they can do to you. Scary. Time for serious consequences. https://t.co/j8K96E6maw — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 12, 2022

This seems like one of those genuine “whoa if true” stories, like maybe something that could be of pretty major consequence. Seems like the sort of thing that CNN should, well, pounce on.

And if Donald Trump were named “Hillary Clinton” and Joffe had ties to Trump, we have no doubt that CNN would be pouncing like crazy.

But Donald Trump is Donald Trump, and so CNN is focused only on the Real News, Mr. President:

My favorite part about @CNN's obsession with Trump is it completely disappears when there's actual bombshell democracy-shattering news that swings in his favor. pic.twitter.com/EGTyYkrQB0 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 14, 2022

Where are all the headlines about John Durham’s filing? Hell, where’s a single headline about John Durham’s filing? We checked the homepage, but our search came up empty:

How ’bout that?

Trump used to get them ratings. They need Trump. — Chuck King (@cmking1960) February 14, 2022

They only need Trump when they can use him to make Trump look bad. When a Democrat’s the one in the hot seat, CNN can’t seem to find even a trace of Trump anywhere.

For what it’s worth, CNN doesn’t seem to be the only outlet with a blind spot:

Kind of amazing that neither the @nytimes nor @washingtonpost have run a news story on John Durham since December, unless I'm using their search tools incorrectly. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 14, 2022

Funny how that works.

