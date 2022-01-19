During the Supreme Court’s hearing on President Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate (that has been blocked except for medical workers), Justice Sonia Sotomayor made it abundantly clear that she’s either been exposed to too much misinformation or was intentionally peddling Democrat exaggerations. For example, Sotomayor claimed that omicron is as deadly a variant as delta and that over 100,000 children in the U.S. are in serious condition with “many of them” on ventilators.

Sotomayor is now working from home, and here’s the reported reason:

CNN’s @Arianedevogue confirms that Sotomayor is participating remotely because she does not feel comfortable sitting next to Gorsuch, who refuses to wear a mask. https://t.co/F2qzXLjeEC pic.twitter.com/nBYULfWd4X — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 18, 2022

That certainly helps explain some things.

Sotomayor does not trust the vaccine to protect her against vaccinated people. Explains a lot about her COVID decisions. https://t.co/lKsvEQPHKi — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 18, 2022

Also, Sotomayor basically acknowledging that vaxxed people can spread omicron to other vaxxed people seems to blow a hole in the usefulness of the vaccine mandates she’s voted to uphold.

One wonders if someone who's paranoid of triple vaxxed, *tested* coworkers should recuse herself from ruling on COVID cases?#Sotomayor 🤔 https://t.co/ek4I7ikCVH — (((Common Man))) (@hydar) January 19, 2022

Triple vaxxed but the strip of cloth offers the "REAL" protection. pic.twitter.com/rIO3PdLMXn — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) January 19, 2022

It’s really sad that someone this stupid sits on a panel of what we thought were the smartest ppl in America https://t.co/L1tvbuGX6j — RAB AG (@rab_ag) January 19, 2022

A vaccine so good you don’t want to be near anyone even when you’ve all had the drug. https://t.co/E9OXFkene5 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 19, 2022

