During the Supreme Court’s hearing on President Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate (that has been blocked except for medical workers), Justice Sonia Sotomayor made it abundantly clear that she’s either been exposed to too much misinformation or was intentionally peddling Democrat exaggerations. For example, Sotomayor claimed that omicron is as deadly a variant as delta and that over 100,000 children in the U.S. are in serious condition with “many of them” on ventilators.

Sotomayor is now working from home, and here’s the reported reason:

That certainly helps explain some things.

Also, Sotomayor basically acknowledging that vaxxed people can spread omicron to other vaxxed people seems to blow a hole in the usefulness of the vaccine mandates she’s voted to uphold.

