During yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing on President Biden’s attempt to use OSHA to implement vaccine mandates, Justice Sonia Sotomayor was among those who has obviously been watching way too much CNN. Here are a couple of examples:

J. Sotomayor says Omicron is as deadly as Delta. #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

J. Sotomayor says over 100K children in serious condition, "many on ventilators" #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

That second claim from Sotomayor was even too much for Politifact:

NEW: Justice Sonia Sotomayor said during oral arguments today that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to the coronavirus. That's False. https://t.co/9itoVd1s1L pic.twitter.com/zX8Nf6Bx8r — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 8, 2022

The claim actually deserved a “pants on fire” rating (or perhaps a new rating of “watches way too much CNN” is needed), but at least it’s a good start:

When you lose PolitiFact … 😂 https://t.co/ar0AE9K1Df — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 8, 2022

just a total lie by Sotomayor https://t.co/MLVgARuExL pic.twitter.com/s3nyPOTHdH — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2022

CNN’s Jake Tapper also called out Sotomayor for either intentionally lying or not knowing the facts:

In contrast, CNN's Jake Tapper called out the liberal justice. "That's just not true," he said of her claims about child hospitalizations as a graph was shown. "There are fewer than 5,000 minors hospitalized with COVID right now." pic.twitter.com/0qRwHVMfb1 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 8, 2022

Not surprisingly, some other “news” outlets weren’t interested in correcting the record, according to Newsbusters:

Media bias is often found as much in what they ignore as in what they deem worthy of covering.

