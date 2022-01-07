At today’s Supreme Court hearing on President Biden’s vaccine mandates through OSHA, Justice Sonia Sotomayor made some pretty amazing claims, including that there are 100,000 children in serious condition, and that omicron is just as dangerous as the delta variant.

Not to be outdone, Justice Breyer also had his moment in the misinformation sun:

Justice Breyer says that there were "750 million new covid cases yesterday" There are 330 million people who live in America which means everyone apparently got covid twice in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/rzMf8OzAlj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2022

Justice Breyer just stated that there were 750,000,000 (Million) positive cases yesterday in the country. The same country that has a population of 330,000,000. 🤦‍♀️ — Tamra Kelly 🇺🇸 (@tlynkelly) January 7, 2022

Breyer: 750 million new cases yesterday. Not. Sending. Their. Best. — Will Franklin (@WILLisms) January 7, 2022

The “science” is strong at today’s SCOTUS hearing! And there was more from Breyer:

I think Breyer just asserted that the OSHA mandate would prevent 100% of daily US COVID cases. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

Breyer: "Hospitals are full almost to the point of the maximum." These people know absolutely nothing. Zero. pic.twitter.com/F5z3Hzz6IR — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

Breyer: "Growing by factors of 10 times what it was." National hospital census is actually flat as a pancake. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 7, 2022

Justice Breyer's apparent belief that masks and vaccines would automatically prevent all new daily cases of coronavirus neatly summarizes the misperceptions of many Democratic voters who blame the unvaccinated for the continuation of the pandemic. #SCOTU — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 7, 2022

SCOTUS Justice Breyer just said 99% of hospitalized are unvaxed… — Frog Capital🌐 (@FrogNews) January 7, 2022

So Breyer says 10 times as many cases now as when the osha mandate when in to place. Self awareness is lost. He is making the argument that the vaxx doesnt work!! — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) January 7, 2022

At least Breyer corrected himself on at least one previous claim:

Justice Breyer has now corrected himself. Previously, he erroneously stated there were 750 million positive cases yesterday in the country… https://t.co/cZsTu5kJS4 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 7, 2022

Does Breyer realize that almost everything else he said is also false?

