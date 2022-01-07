At today’s Supreme Court hearing on President Biden’s vaccine mandates through OSHA, Justice Sonia Sotomayor made some pretty amazing claims, including that there are 100,000 children in serious condition, and that omicron is just as dangerous as the delta variant.

Not to be outdone, Justice Breyer also had his moment in the misinformation sun:

The “science” is strong at today’s SCOTUS hearing! And there was more from Breyer:

At least Breyer corrected himself on at least one previous claim:

Does Breyer realize that almost everything else he said is also false?

