The U.S. Supreme Court is holding a hearing on the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandates, and apparently the discussion is lively:

#SCOTUS arguments on OSHA mandate already a tad feisty. J. Kagan says getting vaxxed is best way to stop the spread. J. Breyer says hospitals are full to the max. J. Sotomayor says it's not a vax mandate – it's a mask mandate. (OSHA reg allows mask/test option for unvaxxed) — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

One justice in particular, Sonia Sotomayor, sounds like she’s been exposed to way too many lefty alarmist talking points. Here are a couple of examples as reported by Fox News’ Shannon Bream:

J. Sotomayor says Omicron is as deadly as Delta. #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

J. Sotomayor says over 100K children in serious condition, "many on ventilators" #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

It’s almost as if Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is now on the Supreme Court.

So Sotomayor is parroting lies from CNN https://t.co/OyI5WrRH3P — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) January 7, 2022

Follow the science…over a cliff. https://t.co/NKmbByx8Zr — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 7, 2022

In half an hour, Sotomayor vocalized more false information about COVID than Trump did in all of 2021. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 7, 2022

Is Sotomayor being intentionally dishonest or does she really believe all that?

Pretty embarrassing that a Supreme Court Justice is this misinformed: https://t.co/bGUT2bFNkN — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 7, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor speaking covid misinformation literally into the court record https://t.co/i3cot5rW4Q — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 7, 2022

Just simply not true. https://t.co/uisXH3ZMjw — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) January 7, 2022

The mainstream “fact-checkers” will probably either yawn at these claims or find a way to rule them “mostly true.”

She must get her news from CNN. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@MatthewBetley) January 7, 2022

They're living in the Fauci bubble… — Don Carter (@d1carter) January 7, 2022

Wow this is a lie from one of the people who decide what’s constitutional or not. https://t.co/dUUqAhpOoT — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) January 7, 2022

The ignorance of the Supreme Court on basic factual issues like this is astounding. https://t.co/ttxVJ550tw — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) January 7, 2022

Where is the justice getting her information? https://t.co/PF2XYMvcas — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 7, 2022

How misinformed are #SCOTUS Justices ?? Do they watch CNN and MSNBC all day ? https://t.co/SfzvAJG9Oe — The New Majority (@NixonandIke) January 7, 2022

It sure sounds like at least a couple of them do!

Supreme Court Justice, tasked with making decisions that effect all of our lives, is clueless about basic facts https://t.co/NHD6O6FznR — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 7, 2022

The CDC numbers indicate Omicron spreads faster than previous variants yet is far less deadly. — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) January 7, 2022

Everyone knows this except, evidently , Justice Sotomayor. — Leon Square (@Ease_Private) January 7, 2022

Unreal.

