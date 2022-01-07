The U.S. Supreme Court is holding a hearing on the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandates, and apparently the discussion is lively:

One justice in particular, Sonia Sotomayor, sounds like she’s been exposed to way too many lefty alarmist talking points. Here are a couple of examples as reported by Fox News’ Shannon Bream:

It’s almost as if Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is now on the Supreme Court.

Trending

Is Sotomayor being intentionally dishonest or does she really believe all that?

The mainstream “fact-checkers” will probably either yawn at these claims or find a way to rule them “mostly true.”

It sure sounds like at least a couple of them do!

Unreal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dr. Anthony FauciJoe BidenSCOTUSSonia Sotomayorvaccine mandates

Recommended Twitchy Video