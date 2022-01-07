The U.S. Supreme Court is holding a hearing on the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandates, and apparently the discussion is lively:
#SCOTUS arguments on OSHA mandate already a tad feisty. J. Kagan says getting vaxxed is best way to stop the spread. J. Breyer says hospitals are full to the max. J. Sotomayor says it's not a vax mandate – it's a mask mandate. (OSHA reg allows mask/test option for unvaxxed)
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022
One justice in particular, Sonia Sotomayor, sounds like she’s been exposed to way too many lefty alarmist talking points. Here are a couple of examples as reported by Fox News’ Shannon Bream:
J. Sotomayor says Omicron is as deadly as Delta. #SCOTUS
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022
J. Sotomayor says over 100K children in serious condition, "many on ventilators" #SCOTUS
— Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022
It’s almost as if Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is now on the Supreme Court.
So Sotomayor is parroting lies from CNN https://t.co/OyI5WrRH3P
— ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) January 7, 2022
Good lord. https://t.co/DOcWCYSjJY
— Brit Hume (@brithume) January 7, 2022
She's a complete abomination. https://t.co/DKzkkarJJw
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2022
Follow the science…over a cliff. https://t.co/NKmbByx8Zr
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 7, 2022
In half an hour, Sotomayor vocalized more false information about COVID than Trump did in all of 2021.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 7, 2022
Is Sotomayor being intentionally dishonest or does she really believe all that?
Pretty embarrassing that a Supreme Court Justice is this misinformed: https://t.co/bGUT2bFNkN
— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) January 7, 2022
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor speaking covid misinformation literally into the court record https://t.co/i3cot5rW4Q
— Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) January 7, 2022
Just simply not true. https://t.co/uisXH3ZMjw
— Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) January 7, 2022
Fact check? https://t.co/eV5F2X3KA8
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 7, 2022
The mainstream “fact-checkers” will probably either yawn at these claims or find a way to rule them “mostly true.”
Can we report #SCOTUS for #misinformation? https://t.co/UBEmOSXgn7
— In Chains (@InChainsInJail) January 7, 2022
She must get her news from CNN.
— Matthew Betley 🇺🇸🏴☠️ (@MatthewBetley) January 7, 2022
They're living in the Fauci bubble…
— Don Carter (@d1carter) January 7, 2022
Wow this is a lie from one of the people who decide what’s constitutional or not. https://t.co/dUUqAhpOoT
— Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) January 7, 2022
The ignorance of the Supreme Court on basic factual issues like this is astounding. https://t.co/ttxVJ550tw
— Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) January 7, 2022
God help us. https://t.co/Xi3SPPQqmB
— Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) January 7, 2022
Where is the justice getting her information? https://t.co/PF2XYMvcas
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) January 7, 2022
How misinformed are #SCOTUS Justices ?? Do they watch CNN and MSNBC all day ? https://t.co/SfzvAJG9Oe
— The New Majority (@NixonandIke) January 7, 2022
It sure sounds like at least a couple of them do!
Supreme Court Justice, tasked with making decisions that effect all of our lives, is clueless about basic facts https://t.co/NHD6O6FznR
— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 7, 2022
The CDC numbers indicate Omicron spreads faster than previous variants yet is far less deadly.
— America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) January 7, 2022
Everyone knows this except, evidently , Justice Sotomayor.
— Leon Square (@Ease_Private) January 7, 2022
Unreal.