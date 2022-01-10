Late last week, during the Supreme Court’s hearing on Joe Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandates, Justice Sotomayor said some things that were, well, totally wrong.

J. Sotomayor says Omicron is as deadly as Delta. #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

J. Sotomayor says over 100K children in serious condition, "many on ventilators" #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) January 7, 2022

Even PolitiFact was pumping the brakes on that one.

NEW: Justice Sonia Sotomayor said during oral arguments today that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to the coronavirus. That's False. https://t.co/9itoVd1s1L pic.twitter.com/zX8Nf6Bx8r — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 8, 2022

The good news is that at least Justice Sotomayor has “View” luminary (View-minary?) Sunny Hostin in her corner:

The View's Sunny Hostin says even though Justice Sotomayor was wrong on the facts, she was still right on the facts "That's a real thing and those are real numbers." pic.twitter.com/7XWbtFGfFj — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 10, 2022

Sunny Hostin thinks that while Justice Sotomayor got her facts wrong, her narrative was right. pic.twitter.com/DBA7YUe8Lw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 10, 2022

That’s not how this works …

"I don't believe that!" Sunny Hostin does not believe in the CDC's science as much as Sotomayor's, though. pic.twitter.com/ZQZ6jOZdTc — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 10, 2022

We hate to rain on Sunny’s parade, but her defense of Sotomayor is not nearly as airtight as she thinks it is.

"She mentioned pie. Pi is a real thing and a real number." — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 10, 2022

That’s … not how facts work https://t.co/tHE9weQNVD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 10, 2022

Not last time we checked.

The View doesn't have a host called "Sunny Hostin". You made that up. https://t.co/HosvKePbPo — Foster (@foster_type) January 10, 2022

We wish.

Still unclear on why the hospitalization rates of children is even germane to an *OSHA* mandate https://t.co/4n2bTQnizb — January Family Vacation (@HashtagGriswold) January 10, 2022

Forget it; she’s rolling.

That’s really really stupid https://t.co/NaqoasoDea — David Okuma (@OkumaLifts) January 10, 2022

How do you parody this?? https://t.co/1hq6FASRKr — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) January 10, 2022

You don’t. You just point and laugh.

Narrative is not law… https://t.co/gK3lMdgIRc — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) January 10, 2022

And Sunny Hostin is not a serious person who deserves to be taken seriously.

Remember, this person is a lawyer. https://t.co/VShmBwQfx6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 10, 2022

We wouldn’t hire her.

Sunny Hostin should be out.

Dangerous spread of misinformation using a massive national platform. Get on it guys. https://t.co/VZpIa3pDrh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 10, 2022

You can't fix this level of stupid. And let's note… THEY ARE SPREADING MISINFORMATION AND @ABC doesn't care. https://t.co/bwN0oM4tpX — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 10, 2022

