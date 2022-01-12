Yesterday President Biden was joined by VP Kamala Harris in Georgia for a speech on “voting rights” that is in actuality a Democrat effort to federalize elections. Conspicuously absent from Biden’s address was Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Biden’s attempt to try and keep the focus off this administration’s many failings took another hit today, and his speech about “voting rights” has already been eclipsed by news of the worst inflation rate in four decades. However, Harris is still trying to provide a distraction, math-be-damned:

Let us be clear: The Constitution gives Congress the power to pass legislation. And nowhere does the Constitution give a minority the right to unilaterally block legislation. The Senate must act. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 11, 2022

Whether it’s ending the filibuster or Biden’s dream spending and “voting rights” bills, no matter how you add it up, a Senate minority is not holding anything hostage:

Nor does the Constitution give the VP the right to redefine “majority” as “minority” https://t.co/N81WXs9jSO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 12, 2022

I’ve never been good at math, but 52 out of 100 is….what? — GentlemanMuser (@GentlemanMuser) January 11, 2022

52 senators out of 100 isn’t a minority. It is a majority. Come on VP, you are not this stupid — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 12, 2022

The VP of the United States should know that 52 votes out of 100 is a majority. https://t.co/o3u2aHewms — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) January 12, 2022

As for the filibuster, maybe Harris should listen to her boss:

Harris also enjoys the filibuster when it helps block Republican efforts:

Biden and Harris either have zero self-awareness or are shamefully dishonest — perhaps “a little of both.”

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video