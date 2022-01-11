Yesterday, we learned that Georgia Governor and voting rights crusader Stacey Abrams would not be attending President Joe Biden’s voting rights speech in Georgia today.
New: @staceyabrams will not be able to attend Biden's voting rights speech tomorrow in GA due to a conflict, an Abrams aide tells me and @reidepstein
— Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 10, 2022
Pretty bad look for the Biden administration, seeing as voting rights are Stacey Abrams’ cause célèbre.
Even Stacey Abrams is boycotting Joe Biden's Georgia speech on the urgent need to mandate ballot harvesting.
Embarrassing for the White House.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 11, 2022
Joe Biden may not be aware of much these days, but it seems he’s at least aware enough to know that the optics here aren’t the best.
So he’s doing what he can to put out any fires of speculation:
.@POTUS, ahead of voting rights speech in Georgia, said he spoke to @staceyabrams this morning and they got schedules mixed up (she is not attending his speech) but are on the same page. pic.twitter.com/dfhfod8aEe
— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 11, 2022
Biden: "I spoke to @staceyabrams this morning. We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up. I talked with her at length this morning. We're all on the same page and everything's fine."
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 11, 2022
Joe Biden on Stacey Abrams skipping his speech:
"I spoke with Stacey this morning, we have a great relationship, we got our scheduling mixed up, I talked with her at length this morning. We're all on the same page and everything's fine.
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 11, 2022
Trending
- Spluttering Dr. Anthony Fauci rages over Rand Paul's surgical strike-filled line of questioning, blames Paul's 'Fire Fauci' campaign for death threat [videos]
- 'Pretty creepy'! Sarah Palin calls AOC out in a BIG way for claiming her Republican critics 'want to date her' and the Left just can't DEAL (watch)
Everything’s fine!
— Jonny Moseley (@ElectionJonny) January 11, 2022
Nothing for anyone to be at all concerned about. Stacey Abrams loves her some Joe Biden and definitely isn’t worried that he’s the kiss of death or anything like that.
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 11, 2022
— Select O Speed (@SelectSpeed) January 11, 2022
S’all good, man.
Right
— CatLvr5303 (@CatLvr5303) January 11, 2022
Sure, Jan.
— Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) January 11, 2022
If this is what Joe needs to tell himself to get through the day, then who are we to begrudge him?
We’re normal, justifiably skeptical people, that’s who.
— gavriel cristian (@GaviPredescu) January 11, 2022
Literally zero people on earth — and that includes Joe Biden — think that Abrams had a "scheduling conflict" that prohibited her from being seen in public with the president of the United State discussing her signature issue of decreasing election security. https://t.co/6L341wHfiw
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 11, 2022
Not a snowball's chance https://t.co/YSnkVIMlV2
— Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) January 11, 2022