Yesterday, we learned that Georgia Governor and voting rights crusader Stacey Abrams would not be attending President Joe Biden’s voting rights speech in Georgia today.

New: @staceyabrams will not be able to attend Biden's voting rights speech tomorrow in GA due to a conflict, an Abrams aide tells me and @reidepstein — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) January 10, 2022

Pretty bad look for the Biden administration, seeing as voting rights are Stacey Abrams’ cause célèbre.

Even Stacey Abrams is boycotting Joe Biden's Georgia speech on the urgent need to mandate ballot harvesting. Embarrassing for the White House. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 11, 2022

Joe Biden may not be aware of much these days, but it seems he’s at least aware enough to know that the optics here aren’t the best.

So he’s doing what he can to put out any fires of speculation:

.⁦@POTUS⁩, ahead of voting rights speech in Georgia, said he spoke to ⁦@staceyabrams⁩ this morning and they got schedules mixed up (she is not attending his speech) but are on the same page. pic.twitter.com/dfhfod8aEe — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 11, 2022

Biden: "I spoke to @staceyabrams this morning. We have a great relationship. We got our scheduling mixed up. I talked with her at length this morning. We're all on the same page and everything's fine." — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 11, 2022

Joe Biden on Stacey Abrams skipping his speech: "I spoke with Stacey this morning, we have a great relationship, we got our scheduling mixed up, I talked with her at length this morning. We're all on the same page and everything's fine. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 11, 2022

Everything’s fine!

Nothing for anyone to be at all concerned about. Stacey Abrams loves her some Joe Biden and definitely isn’t worried that he’s the kiss of death or anything like that.

S’all good, man.

Right — CatLvr5303 (@CatLvr5303) January 11, 2022

Sure, Jan. — Travis Shirkman (@t_shirkman) January 11, 2022

If this is what Joe needs to tell himself to get through the day, then who are we to begrudge him?

We’re normal, justifiably skeptical people, that’s who.

Literally zero people on earth — and that includes Joe Biden — think that Abrams had a "scheduling conflict" that prohibited her from being seen in public with the president of the United State discussing her signature issue of decreasing election security. https://t.co/6L341wHfiw — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 11, 2022

Not a snowball's chance https://t.co/YSnkVIMlV2 — Amy Miller (@ThatAmyMiller) January 11, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video