Yesterday, President Joe Biden recalled the time he was arrested during the Civil Rights movement.

BIDEN: "I did not walk in the shoes of generations of students who walked these grounds, but I walked other grounds. Cause I'm so damn old I was there as well…Seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested—anyway." pic.twitter.com/6QJhOdVgcX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 11, 2022

That wasn’t all Joe said. He also asked his audience to choose a side in the war for “voting rights”:

President Biden called for changing the Senate filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation. "How do you want to be remembered?" Biden said,: "Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace?" https://t.co/l3oUhvjr1R — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) January 11, 2022

Joe Biden wasn’t arrested during the Civil Rights movement. And while we’re calling him out for that lie, we might as well also point out that it’s unlikely that he would’ve minded being on the side of George Wallace.

Biden says it's time to pick a side. "Do you want to be on the side of MLK? Or George Wallace." George Wallace was a Democrat. Like Biden. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 11, 2022

Not only was George Wallace a Democrat like Joe Biden, but George Wallace was a Democrat respected by Joe Biden.

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden once bragged about being praised by George Wallace. pic.twitter.com/kXhHBRLtrI — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) January 11, 2022

We know that Joe’s memory is fuzzy, but did he forget about that?

"Do you want to be the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? In 1973, Biden bragged that Wallace considered him “one of the outstanding young politicians of America.” (He made up a story about winning a Wallace award.) In 1975: the “Dem Party could stand a liberal George Wallace” — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 11, 2022

Well, we know Joe Biden would probably have sided with his fellow Democrat, George Wallace https://t.co/br9KgX6z7i https://t.co/DIVSp15ot3 pic.twitter.com/MmiNuZxSya — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 11, 2022

"Everyone I don't like is George Wallace!" screamed the elderly president who once bragged about his association with George Wallace. pic.twitter.com/6cfjcSNA3E — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 12, 2022

If you’re a self-described Civil Rights crusader, you don’t boast about any association with George Wallace. That’s just not something you do.

Umm, it’s from 1967. Is this really all you have? — Baghdadbob (@Baghdadbob7) January 11, 2022

Well, if all Joe Biden has is accusing everyone who disagrees with him of being the second coming of George Wallace, then that little snippet is pretty significant.

'Omg that was forever ago what does it matter??' argue the left over Biden's open and proud political association with segregationists as they demand 200 year old statues be torn down… — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 12, 2022

Then: Biden bragged about being praised by segregationist George Wallace Now: Biden accuses you of being George Wallace if you oppose his radical political agenda https://t.co/isUfr3MUmC — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) January 11, 2022

It’s certainly a bold strategy. We look forward to seeing how it pays off in November.

Joe Biden just suggested that every American opposed to a federal takeover of elections and a Dem power grab is comparable to a George Wallace supporter. In case you’re wondering how he managed to achieve a worse favorability than even Trump. Good luck to Dems in November. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 11, 2022

