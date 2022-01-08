Yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing on President Biden’s attempt to have OSHA mandate vaccinations brought with it some comments from certain justices that raised more than a few eyebrows, and one such comment came from Justice Elena Kagan:

Kagan: “the government is paying for the medical services so they have the right to dictate details of those services” — Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) January 7, 2022

Count Karol Markowicz and Christina Pushaw among the alarmed:

The more I think about this the scarier it gets that a Supreme Court justice thinks “the government” has money to pay for anything. https://t.co/pX4iqiELcT — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 8, 2022

Do they realize who pays the government — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 8, 2022

Some of the Court’s more liberal justices made it clear yesterday that they might be watching way too much CNN, so perhaps they’re not all up that.

Where does the government get the money? Jeeze. — Rob Taub (@robmtaub) January 8, 2022

“Magic” indeed!

No Justice Kagan I’m paying for those medical services and I have rights to say how they should be administered! I am “the government”. — CJ Thames ✝️🇺🇸 (@CJThames1) January 8, 2022

I’m paying the government to pay Justice Kagan so I have the right to dictate how she rules on matters brought before the court. https://t.co/nnVZCo1sw0 — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) January 7, 2022

Justice Kagan unintentionally argues against government paying for medical services. Lulz https://t.co/r1Gjv8Hnxo — Haldalorian (@haldalorian) January 7, 2022

Who is the government ? WE THE PEOPLE ! Who is paying for it ? WE THE PEOPLE ! Justice Kagan is another Brandon ! https://t.co/76OXvHx4UT — Mitch Theriac (@MitchTheriac) January 8, 2022

According to Kagan, another genius court justice says that Gov. is paying for medical services & have the right to set whatever mandates they want on COVID. Government is paying? I thought that it's the peoples tax money paying for everything & Gov. is working for the people. — John Marasa (@j_marasa) January 8, 2022

Well, that’s how it’s supposed to work anyway. Clearly many in government disagree.

