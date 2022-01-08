Yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing on President Biden’s attempt to have OSHA mandate vaccinations brought with it some comments from certain justices that raised more than a few eyebrows, and one such comment came from Justice Elena Kagan:

Count Karol Markowicz and Christina Pushaw among the alarmed:

Some of the Court’s more liberal justices made it clear yesterday that they might be watching way too much CNN, so perhaps they’re not all up that.

“Magic” indeed!

Well, that’s how it’s supposed to work anyway. Clearly many in government disagree.

