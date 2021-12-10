The Biden White House has reportedly asked media companies to carry some extra water when it comes to spinning economic conditions in their favor (and many are delivering).

The Democrats’ preferred narrative is to refer to the economy as a “Biden boom.” Well, something’s going “boom” alright — the inflation rate:

In response to that, the Biden White House put out a statement blaming inflation on the pandemic while claiming that spending a few trillion more dollars on the “Build Back Better” bill will bring down the inflation rate:

Doing more of what contributed to the rise in inflation will bring down inflation? Good luck with that.

