The Biden White House has reportedly asked media companies to carry some extra water when it comes to spinning economic conditions in their favor (and many are delivering).

The Democrats’ preferred narrative is to refer to the economy as a “Biden boom.” Well, something’s going “boom” alright — the inflation rate:

JUST IN – U.S. consumer price inflation jumps 6.8% year over year in November, the largest increase since 1982. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 10, 2021

Recently we had the highest inflation in 30 years. Now we have the highest inflation in 40 years. From @CNBC: https://t.co/7yUIE1VCLF — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2021

In response to that, the Biden White House put out a statement blaming inflation on the pandemic while claiming that spending a few trillion more dollars on the “Build Back Better” bill will bring down the inflation rate:

Biden statement on inflation: “Developments in the weeks after these data were collected last month show that price and cost increase are slowing, although not as quickly as we’d like.” pic.twitter.com/3rZiTFT07y — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 10, 2021

Doing more of what contributed to the rise in inflation will bring down inflation? Good luck with that.

