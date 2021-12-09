Earlier this week CNN’s Oliver Darcy shared the news that the Biden White House has been holding briefings with “major newsrooms” to convince them to “reshape” economic coverage. By “reshape” the Biden WH no doubt means joining them in gaslighting the heck out of everybody about how great the economy is doing.

We’re sure many in the media will dutifully confirm their “state media” status by doing what Team Biden is requesting.

Meanwhile, on CNBC, it appears that Jim Cramer has received the memo:

Wow, the Biden White House will be pleased with that performance!

Cramer’s comparison to the “roaring 20’s” a century ago is a bit concerning:

What could possibly go wrong?

