Earlier this week CNN’s Oliver Darcy shared the news that the Biden White House has been holding briefings with “major newsrooms” to convince them to “reshape” economic coverage. By “reshape” the Biden WH no doubt means joining them in gaslighting the heck out of everybody about how great the economy is doing.

Hey yo, this ACTUAL state run media. pic.twitter.com/jkkrqidPO0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2021

We’re sure many in the media will dutifully confirm their “state media” status by doing what Team Biden is requesting.

Meanwhile, on CNBC, it appears that Jim Cramer has received the memo:

CNBC’s Jim Cramer: “Today we have the strongest economy, perhaps, I’ve ever seen.” This comes less than a week after Biden’s team sent out a memo to the media to hype up the economy pic.twitter.com/mehuFKHl7W — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 9, 2021

CNBC’S JIM CRAMER: “Today we have the strongest economy —perhaps I’ve ever seen.”pic.twitter.com/5KK1uDO8qQ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 9, 2021

Wow, the Biden White House will be pleased with that performance!

Cramer jumped the shark… — Miamicool (@miamicool) December 9, 2021

Is Paul Krugman seeking a replacement? — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 9, 2021

Cramer’s comparison to the “roaring 20’s” a century ago is a bit concerning:

Last time he was this hyped about the economy, it crashed lol — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) December 9, 2021

I think he forgot what came after the roaring twenties. — r (@r55065464) December 9, 2021

What could possibly go wrong?

Welp crash incoming https://t.co/iaoGLJyJ7k — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 9, 2021

