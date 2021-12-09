When it comes to President Biden’s approval rating, a top-five concern for voters is on the economy, which is one area where this administration gets some of its lowest numbers. The Real Clear Politics polling average puts Biden’s approval on the economy at 38.7 percent.

To try and turn things around, White House chief of staff Ron Klain has made a video explaining why people who think the economy isn’t in good shape don’t know what they’re talking about:

Time once again to play “do we want to believe the Biden White House or our lying eyes?”

One thing is certainly clear:

There are epic levels of gaslighting coming from the Biden White House.

Intentionally shutting down many businesses last year and then taking credit for “creating jobs” after allowing them to reopen is one of the most shameless things the Democrats have ever done.

It’d be a shame if somebody did some Photoshopping on those charts!

