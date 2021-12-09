When it comes to President Biden’s approval rating, a top-five concern for voters is on the economy, which is one area where this administration gets some of its lowest numbers. The Real Clear Politics polling average puts Biden’s approval on the economy at 38.7 percent.

To try and turn things around, White House chief of staff Ron Klain has made a video explaining why people who think the economy isn’t in good shape don’t know what they’re talking about:

WH rolling out Ron Klain (and a drum track) to make the case that economy is doing great — compared to last year https://t.co/vG1pZwYNJU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 9, 2021

Time once again to play “do we want to believe the Biden White House or our lying eyes?”

President Biden is delivering the fastest economic recovery in history. Some quick facts from @WHCOS: pic.twitter.com/hduEmgtc3q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 9, 2021

One thing is certainly clear:

Shorter: “you people are stupid! Everything is awesome!” https://t.co/cciT5FbNe8 — The Brickhouse (@Brick_House04) December 9, 2021

There are epic levels of gaslighting coming from the Biden White House.

.@WHCOS is a liar. Forgot to mention those who just stopped looking for jobs. 4.2 is a fake percentage based on that. Nobody is "fully vaccinated" as the definition of that phrase keeps changing. And Joe Biden hasn't created even one job.. he's pushing job-killing mandates. https://t.co/TqCsDGLVve — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 9, 2021

If you have to convince people the economy is great, it isn't. https://t.co/tEqo8c0uRJ — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) December 9, 2021

LOL true to form, the Obiden Regime is now desperately spinning their snail's pace return to the previous administration's historic boom economy https://t.co/b17J5DI0cm — Tom Shumaker (@TomShumaker0707) December 9, 2021

Trust us guys just don't look at inflation. Focus over here. Look at vaccinations yeah that's an economic indicator. Lines going up all over the place. https://t.co/F9BJm5kb7j — Lord Victor (@lordvictor) December 9, 2021

Intentionally shutting down many businesses last year and then taking credit for “creating jobs” after allowing them to reopen is one of the most shameless things the Democrats have ever done.

hahahahhahahahahahahha the memes incoming https://t.co/EUCNO8HF86 — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 9, 2021

It’d be a shame if somebody did some Photoshopping on those charts!

