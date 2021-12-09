Earlier today, the White House tweeted a video featuring Biden chief of staff Ron Klain explaining how great the economy is doing under this administration.

The DNC is now getting in on the gaslit spin:

First of all, isn’t there a president missing from that?

But when it comes to the Biden “job creation,” it seems he had a bit of help with that.

As always, Biden and the Dems would like everybody to believe them over their lying eyes.

Team Biden would really like everybody to believe that, however.

It’s only bound to get more shameless.

