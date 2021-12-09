Earlier today, the White House tweeted a video featuring Biden chief of staff Ron Klain explaining how great the economy is doing under this administration.

The DNC is now getting in on the gaslit spin:

Welcome to the Biden Boom. pic.twitter.com/0i00cwRA7x — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 9, 2021

First of all, isn’t there a president missing from that?

I feel like something is missing… Any ideas? — Devon SCANDAL FREE POTUS Garbus (@DevonGarbus) December 9, 2021

Where’s Obama? — Leo and Boone (@ridge747) December 9, 2021

Where’s Obama? Where’s Clinton? Where’s workforce participation? Where’s the asterisk for COVID shutdowns? — Gabe Lackman (@Gabe_Lackman69) December 9, 2021

But when it comes to the Biden “job creation,” it seems he had a bit of help with that.

Don't look at your bills, look at this tweet! https://t.co/iNYg2ZQefl — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 9, 2021

As always, Biden and the Dems would like everybody to believe them over their lying eyes.

Team Biden would really like everybody to believe that, however.

Could someone please fact check the ratio here. The greatest economy ever that no one noticed lol — Big Gibbi (@thebiggibbi) December 9, 2021

Hilarious spin considering: 1.) These are Recovered jobs and 2.) No one cares as prices go up. But, hey, keep dividing us! https://t.co/d2FnoHJ0VD — John (@HeyJohnnyBoy27) December 9, 2021

It’s only bound to get more shameless.

