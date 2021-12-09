Earlier today, the White House tweeted a video featuring Biden chief of staff Ron Klain explaining how great the economy is doing under this administration.
The DNC is now getting in on the gaslit spin:
Welcome to the Biden Boom. pic.twitter.com/0i00cwRA7x
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 9, 2021
First of all, isn’t there a president missing from that?
I feel like something is missing… Any ideas?
— Devon SCANDAL FREE POTUS Garbus (@DevonGarbus) December 9, 2021
Where’s Obama?
— Leo and Boone (@ridge747) December 9, 2021
Where’s Obama? Where’s Clinton? Where’s workforce participation? Where’s the asterisk for COVID shutdowns?
— Gabe Lackman (@Gabe_Lackman69) December 9, 2021
But when it comes to the Biden “job creation,” it seems he had a bit of help with that.
Don't look at your bills, look at this tweet! https://t.co/iNYg2ZQefl
— 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 9, 2021
As always, Biden and the Dems would like everybody to believe them over their lying eyes.
https://t.co/EAX1VRPYry pic.twitter.com/iTVPoyfaR6
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2021
Team Biden would really like everybody to believe that, however.
Could someone please fact check the ratio here. The greatest economy ever that no one noticed lol
— Big Gibbi (@thebiggibbi) December 9, 2021
They think you’re stupid. https://t.co/JPs5tU03DG
— Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 9, 2021
Hilarious spin considering:
1.) These are Recovered jobs and
2.) No one cares as prices go up. But, hey, keep dividing us! https://t.co/d2FnoHJ0VD
— John (@HeyJohnnyBoy27) December 9, 2021
Pathetic…bragging as the economy crumbles https://t.co/k12nbk3a8V
— m/ -=EdVT=- m/ (@CargoL1fe) December 9, 2021
It’s only bound to get more shameless.