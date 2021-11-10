Earlier today we told you about some of the prosecution’s witnesses raising major red flags at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The prosecution has had some bad days, and today might be another one of them:

Hey @FoxNews I wish I could have heard the entire tongue-lashing the judge just gave the prosecutor. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 10, 2021

On multiple occasions, the judge admonished the prosecutor after having the jury leave the courtroom:

The judge just stopped the questioning. The judge just warned that the prosecutor is "right on the borderline and better stop." That admonishment may be due to the prosecutor referring to Rittenhouse not previously giving his story. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 10, 2021

Judge to Binger: You are right on the border. You'd better stop. This is not permitted. ADA Binger–what a dirtbag. He KNOWS this is not permissible, of course. What a dirty prosecutor does when he has no evidence, no law, on his side. Pound the table. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) November 10, 2021

Here’s one such exchange:

JUDGE TO PROSECUTION: "DON'T GET BRAZEN WITH ME!" pic.twitter.com/a2Q9KgaEwt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

The judge let the prosecutor have it on a couple other occasions as well:

The judge in the Rittenhouse trial is NOT happy with the prosecution. pic.twitter.com/HO5hmubCht — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

Ouch!

The Prosecutor gave a series of questions where the answer was YES then tried to trick Rittenhouse into saying YES to a question he had already answered as NO. That's pretty bush league. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) November 10, 2021

Whew. That’s gonna leave a mark. https://t.co/jHSO69EXQK — Salty Major (Medical Type; 1 Each) (@anccpt) November 10, 2021

I hate using the phrase “cringe worthy.“ There have been several “cringe worthy“ moments by the prosecution in this trial. https://t.co/NXCgL3VZuP — George Brauchler (@GeorgeBrauchler) November 10, 2021

There sure have.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video