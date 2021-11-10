Earlier today we told you about some of the prosecution’s witnesses raising major red flags at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The prosecution has had some bad days, and today might be another one of them:

On multiple occasions, the judge admonished the prosecutor after having the jury leave the courtroom:

Here’s one such exchange:

The judge let the prosecutor have it on a couple other occasions as well:

Ouch!

There sure have.

***

