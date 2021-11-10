The Kyle Rittenhouse trial hasn’t gone nearly as well for the prosecution as the prosecution expected. They clearly put a lot of time and effort into building a rock-solid case against Rittenhouse.

Evidently, they even tried to help a trial witness remember some details that he may have accidentally overlooked:

ADA binger tried to suborn perjury pic.twitter.com/KhtzwE8LYH — oak_tree_upheaval (@oaktreeupheaval) November 9, 2021

Unless that witness was committing perjury during his testimony, it does sound an awful lot like Thomas Binger might’ve been up to something shady.

Im no lawyer but this doesn’t sound good https://t.co/KqNcJPYJSG — lucas ☩ 👓 (@LucasDorminy) November 10, 2021

I'm not a legal expert, heck, I'm not even a neophyte. But this strikes me as pretty sketch. https://t.co/xLquP2cBy1 — Candy Corn Stan Whig (@RandomWhig) November 10, 2021

Because it’s pretty sketch.

Seems like the prosecution is just racking up Ls everyday now. — Closer To God (@godmoney_) November 10, 2021

I honestly think the prosecution is trying to lose. — Roger (@RogerLee2015) November 9, 2021

If they were, what would they be doing differently?

Incredible amounts of corruption on full display. And nobody will be held accountable for it. https://t.co/D54uarVzDc — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 10, 2021

Maybe Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team should put the prosecution on the stand.

What an astounding clusterf–k this trial has become. — Murder "Hornet" Joe (@jmotivator) November 10, 2021

