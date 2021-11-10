The Kyle Rittenhouse trial hasn’t gone nearly as well for the prosecution as the prosecution expected. They clearly put a lot of time and effort into building a rock-solid case against Rittenhouse.

Evidently, they even tried to help a trial witness remember some details that he may have accidentally overlooked:

Unless that witness was committing perjury during his testimony, it does sound an awful lot like Thomas Binger might’ve been up to something shady.

Because it’s pretty sketch.

If they were, what would they be doing differently?

Maybe Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team should put the prosecution on the stand.

