The defense called Kyle Rittenhouse to the stand today.

Whether or not that proves to be the right move remains to be seen.

But Rittenhouse’s testimony is certainly compelling.

Rittenhouse’s testimony suggests that that rubbed rioter Joseph Rosenbaum the wrong way:

Trending

Watch:

What we already know is that Joseph Rosenbaum had a long history of violence. Rosenbaum had also been caught on camera by Townhall’s Julio Rosas taunting armed civilians with “Shoot me, n*gga.”

So Rittenhouse’s account of what Rosenbaum did and said is definitely not outside the realm of possibility.

He did:

Wow.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Related:

‘Incredible amounts of corruption’: Kyle Rittenhouse trial witness’ testimony raises some major red flags about the prosecution’s conduct

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: death threatsJoseph RosenbaumKenoshaKyle RittenhouseKyle Rittenhouse trialRittenhouse trialsteel chain

Recommended Twitchy Video