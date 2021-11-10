The defense called Kyle Rittenhouse to the stand today.

🚨🚨🚨: The defense called Rittenhouse to the stand but the Judge said they need to take a five-minute break. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 10, 2021

Whether or not that proves to be the right move remains to be seen.

But Rittenhouse’s testimony is certainly compelling.

Rittenhouse says he helped clean graffiti off of buildings after the first set of riots in Kenosha for about an hour and a half. pic.twitter.com/I11J8qM57F — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse’s testimony suggests that that rubbed rioter Joseph Rosenbaum the wrong way:

Rittenhouse says Rosenbaum threatened to kill him twice before the shooting. During the first time, Rosenbaum was armed with a chain. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 10, 2021

Watch:

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Kyle Rittenhouse describes multiple threats against his life by Joseph Rosenbaum. pic.twitter.com/2jGuwMd7Tu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2021

What we already know is that Joseph Rosenbaum had a long history of violence. Rosenbaum had also been caught on camera by Townhall’s Julio Rosas taunting armed civilians with “Shoot me, n*gga.”

Now that it is confirmed Joseph Rosenbaum was one of the people shot and killed by alleged gunman Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, I filmed him earlier in the night taunting the armed civilians, saying, "Shoot me, n***a." pic.twitter.com/Nn2encm78Y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

So Rittenhouse’s account of what Rosenbaum did and said is definitely not outside the realm of possibility.

Looks like he is about to start crying any moment now — Mark (@SuckItTrebek83) November 10, 2021

He did:

Rittenhouse says Rosenbaum ambushed him when he got to the car lot, but now he's having a hard time explaining what happened because Rittenhouse is crying. The judge called for a break. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse just broke down and began crying during his testimony Judge calls for 10 minute break — Tim Pool (@Timcast) November 10, 2021

VIDEO: Court is taking a brief recess. Kyle Rittenhouse and mom both crying uncontrollably pic.twitter.com/rl2J0pdngu — Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) November 10, 2021

Wow.

Tuned into the Kyle Rittenhouse trial just in time to watch the kid break down on the stand. Tough scene — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) November 10, 2021

Rittenhouse breaking down on the stand is the first human side of this kid we've been able to see in over a year. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 10, 2021

