This week, as part of the ongoing Durham investigation, Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who worked on the Steele dossier, was arrested. The “Trump/Russia collusion” accusation has a primary Democrat narrative for years, and it was all based on lies.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a video press secretary Christina Pushaw shared, used the indictment to list yet another reason why the media isn’t to be trusted:
NEW @GovRonDeSantis lights up corp media:"They think they should be able to control the narrative. They should be able to elevate the people they want, & if you're not in that club, they can smear you so people won't like you. But people believe what they see with their own eyes" pic.twitter.com/Dm9MKC2pfz
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 5, 2021
Truer words were never spoken!
People are not going to be gaslit anymore. https://t.co/QKUOMWrvrM
— NadaRussianBot (@BamaNanaTam) November 5, 2021
Like DeSantis said, more and more people are choosing NOT to trust what Dems say instead of their lying eyes and ears.
***
Related:
WaPo fact-checker says Durham’s ‘stunning indictment’ means ‘Christopher Steele’s sources were really bad’ (then it gets awkward)
Mollie Hemingway thread reminds us what media ‘gave themselves PULITZERS’ for after news of arrest in Durham probe