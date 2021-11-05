This week, as part of the ongoing Durham investigation, Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who worked on the Steele dossier, was arrested. The “Trump/Russia collusion” accusation has a primary Democrat narrative for years, and it was all based on lies.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a video press secretary Christina Pushaw shared, used the indictment to list yet another reason why the media isn’t to be trusted:

NEW @GovRonDeSantis lights up corp media:"They think they should be able to control the narrative. They should be able to elevate the people they want, & if you're not in that club, they can smear you so people won't like you. But people believe what they see with their own eyes" pic.twitter.com/Dm9MKC2pfz — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 5, 2021

Truer words were never spoken!

People are not going to be gaslit anymore. https://t.co/QKUOMWrvrM — NadaRussianBot (@BamaNanaTam) November 5, 2021

Like DeSantis said, more and more people are choosing NOT to trust what Dems say instead of their lying eyes and ears.

***

