The last of U.S. military personnel on the ground in Afghanistan flew out of the country before 4 p.m. Eastern U.S. time Monday. After that it didn’t take long for the Taliban to take over the side of the airport that was formerly controlled by the U.S.

However, there are still, by the State Department’s estimate, around 200 Americans in Afghanistan who don’t want to be there in spite of Biden’s promise a couple weeks ago that nobody would be left behind.

Add it all up and the Biden administration’s withdrawal has basically been a disaster. But as that was happening, State Department spokesman Jake Price found an unsurprising ally in the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin:

Opinion | The State Department deserves more credit for its effort to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan – The Washington Post https://t.co/U7hmb6jRiu — Ned Price (@nedprice) August 30, 2021

There’s shameless, and then there’s whatever THIS is.

Just so we’re on the same page, you left Americans stranded in Afghanistan and you want MORE CREDIT? How is this your biggest concern right now? — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 31, 2021

“Jen Rubin wants to know what she should tweet out next” pic.twitter.com/YCmdGrCKpE — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 31, 2021

TikTok guy probably could have handled this withdrawal better than the Biden administration did.

The State Department tweeting out Jen Rubin. Like holding a mirror up to a mirror. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 31, 2021

Are you kidding! A few thousand Americans and one hundred thousand + unvetted Afghanis? You think this is a success? Since when does a department being paid by their employers, the taxpayers demand a pat on the back for utterly failing at their ONE JOB? — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) August 31, 2021

You might have well written it 🙄 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 31, 2021

BAHAHAHA😂😂😂thats like saying the DOJ deserves more credit for its efforts to stop cartels from getting guns during Fast and Furious. 🙃🙃 https://t.co/hkMabCBiAQ — Ildefonso Ortiz (@IldefonsoOrtiz) August 31, 2021

Are you people for real? https://t.co/OhcmCZrmnJ — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 31, 2021

Blinken’s remarks Monday night looked more like a hostage video than a U.S. official relaying relevant information.

