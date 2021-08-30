The last of U.S. military personnel on the ground in Afghanistan flew out of the country before 4 p.m. Eastern U.S. time Monday. After that it didn’t take long for the Taliban to take over the side of the airport that was formerly controlled by the U.S.

However, there are still, by the State Department’s estimate, around 200 Americans in Afghanistan who don’t want to be there in spite of Biden’s promise a couple weeks ago that nobody would be left behind.

Add it all up and the Biden administration’s withdrawal has basically been a disaster. But as that was happening, State Department spokesman Jake Price found an unsurprising ally in the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin:

There’s shameless, and then there’s whatever THIS is.

TikTok guy probably could have handled this withdrawal better than the Biden administration did.

Blinken’s remarks Monday night looked more like a hostage video than a U.S. official relaying relevant information.

