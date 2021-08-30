Before 4 p.m. Eastern U.S. time on Monday, the last U.S. plane carrying service members and others took off from the Kabul airport and left the country. At that point, the Taliban almost immediately entered the side of the airport formerly controlled by the U.S., all while wearing American fatigues and carrying other U.S. equipment left behind:

#Taliban fighters enter into what had minutes before been the #US controlled portion of #Kabul Airport after withdrawal and end of #airlift. Washington ends its 20-year war in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/4c4OBc8bBb — Nabih (@nabihbulos) August 30, 2021

So it’s come to this?

Crazy part is they’re wearing night vis and American unis. https://t.co/Z4JznzSf3V — Logan (@Logy_Wan_Kenobi) August 30, 2021

Notice the American night vision goggles that the Taliban will use against Americans and our allies. #BidensAmerica #ImpeachBiden https://t.co/2ey0mZi8oY — HelvidiusPriscus 🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) August 30, 2021

Armed to the teeth with the American equipment and wearing the American gear abandoned thanks to Biden’s gross negligence. https://t.co/kXYnpSe9PD — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) August 30, 2021

Unbelievable. President Biden’s scheduled to speak about the Afghanistan withdrawal Tuesday so perhaps a journalist or two could ask him about this — if his handlers allow him to take questions (from pre-approved reporters no doubt).

The anger I feel is becoming unbearable. https://t.co/wFu5TsZJbL — I Am Leah (@Bossy_Leah) August 30, 2021

That’s justified… it’s infuriating how this was handled. Or mishandled as it were.

really thrown off by the fact the taliban have gone from headdresses and tunics to looking like they just stepped out of "Sicario." https://t.co/n3nCniefOY — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 31, 2021

For weeks Biden officials have been telling reporters that of course we'd blow up military equipment left at airport if we had to. DOD Aug 24: "if there needs to be destruction or other disposition of equipment [at HKIA] we'll do that." Anything to get out of the news cycle. https://t.co/HBcyWFVFwk — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 31, 2021

This has to be the biggest military fuckup by a US President since….since….help me out guys, I can’t think of one. https://t.co/J39tIYszPf — Unagi (@brownrobin64) August 31, 2021

@SecBlinken thinks this is a success as he takes his victory lap… https://t.co/KDiYpIVQPG — jojo (@ginger_consult2) August 30, 2021

The coming spin from the White House is bound to only make that emotion worse.

