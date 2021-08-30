The list of U.S. weapons, vehicles and aircraft that was left behind in working condition that the Taliban now has their hands on continues to grow:

Here’s the whole graphic:

null

At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki said there was no other option. Pay attention at the 55-second mark. There was so much BS in Psaki’s answer that it attracted flies:

Trending

No other option? Please.

Biden’s ads during the campaign didn’t say that “Build Back Better” would apply to the Taliban.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanJen PsakiJoe BidenkabulU.S. military