The list of U.S. weapons, vehicles and aircraft that was left behind in working condition that the Taliban now has their hands on continues to grow:

A mind-blowing graphic in today's Times on what $85bn worth of lost equipment means in practice for the Taliban: pic.twitter.com/GDcuNQbb6P — Will Brown (@_Will_Brown) August 29, 2021

Here’s the whole graphic:

At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki said there was no other option. Pay attention at the 55-second mark. There was so much BS in Psaki’s answer that it attracted flies:

REPORTER: "Are Americans less safe now because the Taliban now has access to billions of dollars worth of American made weaponry?" PSAKI: "Our objective was not to leave them with any equipment, but that is not always an option." pic.twitter.com/01ODm2smI8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2021

No other option? Please.

Yes, it was an option, but the obiden regime chose to equip terrorists with over 81 BILLION dollars worth of military weapons! https://t.co/0J4avSlb8x — President Greg (@bPresidentElect) August 30, 2021

GASLIGHT. They always had the choice to remove the equipment, but didnt. This is a lie. https://t.co/JP43cn0qoY — Donald the Chia Pet (@ChiaPetDonald) August 30, 2021

Missed an opportunity to spin this into infrastructure — Richard Bradford (@GEMstockfinder) August 30, 2021

Biden’s ads during the campaign didn’t say that “Build Back Better” would apply to the Taliban.