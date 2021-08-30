As we told you earlier, the last U.S. military plane in Kabul was wheels up and headed out of Afghanistan before 4 p.m. EDT this afternoon. Did all Americans make it out of the country? President Biden made that promise earlier this month:

On August 19, Biden said “if there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.” He lied. pic.twitter.com/yOKN8RRgO6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2021

Last Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that it was “irresponsible” for him to report that there are Americans and others “stranded” in Afghanistan. Psaki told Doocy that “we are not leaving Americans who want to return home”:

PSAKI: "I think it's irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not." DOOCY: "'There are no Americans stranded' is the White House's official position on what's happening in Afghanistan right now?" pic.twitter.com/0FEq5VkO6V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2021

Maybe Doocy can revisit this with Psaki at tomorrow’s briefing because it sure sounds like they left people behind:

CENTCOM Commander says there are "hundreds" of American citizens still in Afghanistan after the last C-17 departed Kabul. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 30, 2021

They’re trapped:

State Dept official tells @rafsanchez: there are a bit fewer than 250 Americans still trapped in Afghanistan. — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 30, 2021

Gen McKenzie says the US military evacuated more than 6,000 Americans from Afghanistan: “the vast majority of those wanted to leave at this time”. State Dept official says there are a bit fewer than 250 Americans still trapped in Afghanistan. — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) August 30, 2021

McKenzie says the number of US citizens left behind in Afghanistan is in the "very low hundreds". — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) August 30, 2021

That sure sounds like “stranded” to us.

But not "stranded". Just trapped, right? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 30, 2021

That will likely be Jen Psaki’s spin on it tomorrow.

Will these Americans be classified as stranded? https://t.co/H8gfevhelj — W J Hayes 🐼 (@WJHayesJr) August 30, 2021

"a bit fewer"? Is that supposed to be a win, somehow? — Caffeinated American (@LynnRichterBlog) August 30, 2021

Left behind enemy lines https://t.co/lwFIYnsoFy — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) August 30, 2021

This doesn't mean "chose to stay"…. they're trapped. And we said "good luck!" and peace'd. WOW. https://t.co/eena2Hv78Q — Dwints (@DVVintsFoFo) August 30, 2021

And without a doubt the State Department’s providing an estimate that is generous to President Biden.