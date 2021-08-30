As we told you earlier, the last U.S. military plane in Kabul was wheels up and headed out of Afghanistan before 4 p.m. EDT this afternoon. Did all Americans make it out of the country? President Biden made that promise earlier this month:

Last Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News’ Peter Doocy that it was “irresponsible” for him to report that there are Americans and others “stranded” in Afghanistan. Psaki told Doocy that “we are not leaving Americans who want to return home”:

Maybe Doocy can revisit this with Psaki at tomorrow’s briefing because it sure sounds like they left people behind:

Trending

They’re trapped:

That sure sounds like “stranded” to us.

That will likely be Jen Psaki’s spin on it tomorrow.

And without a doubt the State Department’s providing an estimate that is generous to President Biden.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanJen PsakiJoe BidenTaliban