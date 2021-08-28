This week the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 vote, struck down the eviction moratorium that even President Biden had indicated was unconstitutional.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the six justices who voted down Biden’s moratorium “right-wing extremists” when in fact the real extremists were the three who apparently think the CDC can supersede the Constitution.

Among Democrats in Congress leading the “cancel rent” charge is Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who slammed the Court’s ruling:

SCOTUS has always protected the interests of the rich & corporations at the expense of working people. This is just another example. The Court's gross, partisan decision will throw millions out of their homes in the middle of a surging pandemic. Congress must act now. https://t.co/qKJnE43rEN — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 27, 2021

As is often the case (be it rent, climate change, Covid mandates, etc.), there’s a big element of hypocrisy here:

Today’s liberals in a nutshell.@RashidaTlaib didn’t stop collecting rent from tenants during COVID — but she wants the federal government to block OTHER small landlords from being able to collect rent. pic.twitter.com/MyqAQQHu2Z — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 28, 2021

“Rashida Tlaib Supports Legislation Canceling Rent. She Also Made Up to $50,000 as Landlord Last Year.” https://t.co/i8qZDXZhFr — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 20, 2021

Standard. Rules for thee, but not for me. https://t.co/sgJXOtzziH — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 28, 2021

