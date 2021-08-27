The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Biden’s eviction moratorium EO is unconstitutional. The only thing that should be shocking is that there are three justices on the Court who think the CDC supporting the moratorium makes it constitutional. But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has instead called the majority in this case “right-wing extremists”:

A group of right wing extremists just decided to throw families out of their homes during a global pandemic. This is an attack on working people across our country and city. New York won’t stand for this vile, unjust decision. https://t.co/Tw6Bt97GC9 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 27, 2021

First of all, who’s the “extremist”?

The extremist is the guy who supports taking the property rights of others without just compensation and thinks that’s totally normal because the CDC said so — Razor (@hale_razor) August 27, 2021

Rich, considering usurping the original Court decision through a non-lawmaking body at the behest of an authoritarian directive from a president behaving like a dictator. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/Qc4F7EeSvB — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) August 27, 2021



True extremists always think the law-abiding who don’t like government officials with totalitarian leanings are the “extreme” ones.

I understand that following the actual law is repellant to you, but maybe you shouldn't broadcast it to everyone. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) August 27, 2021

This unconstitutional edict has caused many of these small investors to have to sell to the big corporations. Huge transfer of wealth AWAY from the middle class. You moron. pic.twitter.com/YUy9fsmEuL — Pam (@lifebythecreek) August 27, 2021

Narrator: SCOTUS noted that a federal medical bureaucracy can’t perforce end private property rights in the US. https://t.co/0ij1VRn7ob — Mulder’s Uncouth Jersey Shore Superspreader Event (@proteinwisdom) August 27, 2021

Even President Biden said he knew that would probably happen because his EO was unconstitutional, but he did it anyway.

Also maybe the mayor could explain something:

Sir, NY still has 98% of their rental aid sitting in its coffers. NY has distributed the same amount as Wyoming. Your citizens deserve so much better. https://t.co/FFKDHRUtwL — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) August 27, 2021

Your city has a half billion dollars from the Federal government to help people pay their rent. You have awarded almost none of it. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) August 27, 2021

Use your covid billions to reimburse landlords, Bill. It just might prevent them from losing their homes as well. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 27, 2021

The extremist is the guy insinuating he’ll defy the Supreme Court (hint: that’s you Bill). The Supreme Court ruling the CDC doesn’t have the right to strip people of property rights unilaterally is not extreme, it’s them doing their job. You got $500M to help w/ rent. Use it. https://t.co/0fYFtQ1d0A — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 27, 2021

Where's all the federal money given to New York and meant to go to renters, Bill? Did you give that to your wife to handle also? https://t.co/AxQco63KXT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 27, 2021

Did MORE money magically disappear? We wouldn’t be surprised.

It boggles my mind that this commie is in office https://t.co/YM10aHJw3M — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) August 27, 2021

He’s gone out of his way to earn the title Comrade Mayor.