The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Biden’s eviction moratorium EO is unconstitutional. The only thing that should be shocking is that there are three justices on the Court who think the CDC supporting the moratorium makes it constitutional. But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has instead called the majority in this case “right-wing extremists”:

First of all, who’s the “extremist”?


True extremists always think the law-abiding who don’t like government officials with totalitarian leanings are the “extreme” ones.

Even President Biden said he knew that would probably happen because his EO was unconstitutional, but he did it anyway.

Also maybe the mayor could explain something:

Did MORE money magically disappear? We wouldn’t be surprised.

He’s gone out of his way to earn the title Comrade Mayor.

Tags: Bill De BlasioNew York CitySCOTUSSupreme Court