Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that she doesn’t believe Americans are viewing his extension of an eviction moratorium as a sign that he doesn’t respect the rule of law. Today, however, President Biden again did his best to make it look like he doesn’t respect the rule of law, though probably tomorrow Psaki will probably try to convince everybody they never saw and heard this with their own eyes and ears:

Why is the eviction moratorium constitutional, I asked the president. Biden told me "I can't guarantee you the court won’t rule that we don't have that authority but at least we'll have the ability to, if we have to appeal, to keep this going for a month-at least. I hope longer." pic.twitter.com/sBTOLmbPDV — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 5, 2021

Joe Biden himself admits that the eviction moratorium could be unconstitutional, but that it’s just a strategy to buy more time. pic.twitter.com/sWeNoSFoUl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2021

Wow. There’s brazen, and then there’s whatever that was. Mollie Hemingway put it this way:

Meanwhile, the Democrats who called Trump a grave threat to the Constitution and institutional norms are not only condoning what Biden’s doing, but encouraging him to continue to do so for as long as possible.

Joe Biden admits, like Barack Hussein Obama did, the Constitution he swore to preserve, protect & defend does NOT give him power to do what he did anyway. #ImpeachBiden Talk about Obstructing Congress (they have the power) & Abuse of Power https://t.co/GotDh0Rdf7 #KAG2024 — Teddy Brucheski (@Teddy_Bhaie) August 5, 2021

So in short, it’s come to this: