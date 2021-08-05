Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that she doesn’t believe Americans are viewing his extension of an eviction moratorium as a sign that he doesn’t respect the rule of law. Today, however, President Biden again did his best to make it look like he doesn’t respect the rule of law, though probably tomorrow Psaki will probably try to convince everybody they never saw and heard this with their own eyes and ears:

Wow. There’s brazen, and then there’s whatever that was. Mollie Hemingway put it this way:

Meanwhile, the Democrats who called Trump a grave threat to the Constitution and institutional norms are not only condoning what Biden’s doing, but encouraging him to continue to do so for as long as possible.

So in short, it’s come to this:

