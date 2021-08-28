As you’re probably aware, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has gone bonkers with the calls for masking, both indoors and outdoors:
Wearing a mask is not a political statement.
Wearing a mask is an act of kindness.
Masks don’t just protect you, they protect everyone around you from COVID-19.
Today I'm wearing my mask for our kids who are headed back to school soon and our hardworking health care heroes.
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 27, 2021
Today we have 1,000 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals. I’m continuing to take actions to protect Oregonians and save lives.
Effective Friday 8/27, masks will be required in public outdoors settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/0EU6bteTPU
— Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 24, 2021
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also wants everybody to join him in “making a commitment to protect those around us by wearing a mask at all times while indoors”:
Oregon's indoor face-covering requirement is in effect as of today. Please join me in making a commitment to protect those around us by wearing a mask at all times while indoors. https://t.co/yCXwvyL35V
— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 13, 2021
However, Wheeler and others were spotted indoors not practicing what he preached, but he had an excuse at the ready:
This story also includes an image we obtained of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler at a gathering inside a hotel last week.
His office says they were in compliance with the mask mandate because they were “actively eating and/or drinking."
Story w/ @MrOlmos https://t.co/sEA85aTsQa pic.twitter.com/UyyvezrEwq
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 27, 2021
As usual, the “rules” are for you, not them.
Wheeler should start hanging out with California Gov. Gavin Newsom!