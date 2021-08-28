As you’re probably aware, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has gone bonkers with the calls for masking, both indoors and outdoors:

Wearing a mask is not a political statement. Wearing a mask is an act of kindness. Masks don’t just protect you, they protect everyone around you from COVID-19. Today I'm wearing my mask for our kids who are headed back to school soon and our hardworking health care heroes. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 27, 2021

Today we have 1,000 COVID-19 patients in our hospitals. I’m continuing to take actions to protect Oregonians and save lives. Effective Friday 8/27, masks will be required in public outdoors settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status. pic.twitter.com/0EU6bteTPU — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 24, 2021

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also wants everybody to join him in “making a commitment to protect those around us by wearing a mask at all times while indoors”:

Oregon's indoor face-covering requirement is in effect as of today. Please join me in making a commitment to protect those around us by wearing a mask at all times while indoors. https://t.co/yCXwvyL35V — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 13, 2021

However, Wheeler and others were spotted indoors not practicing what he preached, but he had an excuse at the ready:

This story also includes an image we obtained of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler at a gathering inside a hotel last week. His office says they were in compliance with the mask mandate because they were “actively eating and/or drinking." Story w/ @MrOlmos https://t.co/sEA85aTsQa pic.twitter.com/UyyvezrEwq — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 27, 2021

As usual, the “rules” are for you, not them.

every kid wearing a mask in school would like a word with Mayor Wheeler. https://t.co/1HbXd0szwv — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 27, 2021

Protip:

Always keep a water bottle next to you. Any time some asks about masks, just say that you’re “actively” drinking. 😉 https://t.co/oxzwV0G72m — Qi, the Super White Asian (@StateOfQi) August 27, 2021

Science!

The delta variant is very polite and will wait until you’re done chewing. https://t.co/FKucXNZ25L — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) August 27, 2021

Non.stop. You fools who support these mask mandates can’t see you are being played. https://t.co/IrgiQ3iqWB — It’s called balance (@Balance1512) August 27, 2021

This kind of “active” eating and drinking would get all these people kicked off an airplane. https://t.co/5x8ggXmwc4 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 27, 2021

None of these clowns ever follow the idiotic rules they impose on you. https://t.co/hCj3NKPzoc — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 27, 2021

Rules for thee . . . https://t.co/osGbQaKMXM — Arizona Kate (@TucsonTrumpGirl) August 27, 2021

Wheeler should start hanging out with California Gov. Gavin Newsom!