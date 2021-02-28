California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been busted again, this time for a celebrity video with George Lopez promoting vaccines inside a Fresno restaurant that’s not allowed to open to the public because of county regulations against indoor dining:

First up, here’s the video that Gov. Newsom posted to TikTok:

@gavinnewsom

Special guest @georgelopez today in Fresno!

♬ original sound – Gavin Newsom

But other photos of the encounter emerged on Twitter that showed George Lopez without a mask. . .

. . .and with a table filled with food that certainly suggests that the restaurant was open for the governor, Lopez and the crew:

You see, indoor dining is OK and safe for SOME people:

What a damn hypocrite. Again:

***

