Everybody knows that there’s a different set of rules for the elites than there is for everybody else, and that’s has never been more apparent than during the pandemic. One example was the sophisticated and vaccinated party at Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard home for his 60th birthday. Just coincidentally, Covid-19 cases spiked on the Vineyard after Obama’s big birthday bash. Add it all up and the hypocrisy was glaring and obvious, and Politico is reporting that Obama might have ruined the DC party scene:

“Chilling” indeed! We can’t stop shaking.

Maybe the Democrats will be able to figure out a way to blame Ron DeSantis.

We feel their pain.

Tags: Barack ObamacoronavirusCOVID-19DCWashington