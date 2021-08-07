Barack Obama’s “scaled back” birthday party at his Martha’s Vineyard estate didn’t look very downsized whatsoever, as celebs and jet-set eco-activists such as climate envoy John Kerry showed up in their private jets, along with many others:

EXCLUSIVE: Obama's 60th birthday bash looks anything but intimate as huge tents are erected on his $12M Martha's Vineyard estate https://t.co/naqVNmBl4v pic.twitter.com/sqnLvtqRGq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 7, 2021

If the liberal elites are wondering why there’s a bit of anger over this kind of thing, Jesse Kelly put it perfectly:

These are the people calling you selfish if you don’t want to close your small business. https://t.co/WG2aT2aOgY — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 7, 2021

Exactly, and people have had enough.

When you tell entrepreneurs, “you didn’t build that” you sort of set the tone… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 7, 2021

Very on-brand for Obama.