Barack Obama’s “scaled back” birthday party at his Martha’s Vineyard estate didn’t look very downsized whatsoever, as celebs and jet-set eco-activists such as climate envoy John Kerry showed up in their private jets, along with many others:
EXCLUSIVE: Obama's 60th birthday bash looks anything but intimate as huge tents are erected on his $12M Martha's Vineyard estate https://t.co/naqVNmBl4v pic.twitter.com/sqnLvtqRGq
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 7, 2021
If the liberal elites are wondering why there’s a bit of anger over this kind of thing, Jesse Kelly put it perfectly:
These are the people calling you selfish if you don’t want to close your small business. https://t.co/WG2aT2aOgY
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 7, 2021
Exactly, and people have had enough.
When you tell entrepreneurs, “you didn’t build that” you sort of set the tone…
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 7, 2021
Very on-brand for Obama.