UPDATE

Yikes. 7 felony charges:

"Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete accused of 7 felony charges involving sexual conduct with 2 teens." (via @maryjpitzl) https://t.co/bpCTCcbShb — Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) August 7, 2021

And we’re starting to see calls for his resignation. From Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican:

Sen. Navarrete should resign immediately. These allegations are abhorrent. My prayers are with the young victims and their loved ones during this traumatic time. https://t.co/cX0k2OTdsu — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 7, 2021

And from Sec. of State Katie Hobbs, a Dem:

These are incredibly disturbing allegations. Senator Navarrete should resign immediately. https://t.co/FY1B21zQ8H — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 6, 2021

ORIGINAL POST

Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarrete, a Democrat, was arrested last night on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor:

Senate Democrats statement on the arrest of @NavarreteAZ on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor. https://t.co/jnlp3l1Vsj — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) August 6, 2021

Here’s his mugshot:

JUST IN: Mugshot of Senator Tony Navarrete, arrested on multiple charges of sexual conduct with a minor: https://t.co/yV0spgvmS4 pic.twitter.com/lqrwuxJOis — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 6, 2021

Arizona Senate Dems say they’re “deeply disturbed” by the arrest but they aren’t calling for his resignation.

“It’s important to allow for due process to take place”:

.@AZSenateDems say they’re “deeply disturbed” by reports of @NavarreteAZ’s arrest on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, but aren’t calling for his resignation. The caucus is waiting for more details and says “it’s important to allow for due process to take place.” pic.twitter.com/I1IotImz3U — Jeremy Duda (@jeremyduda) August 6, 2021

Republican State Senate President Karen Fann also held back in calling for his resignation.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty”:

I asked Senate President @FannKfann her thoughts on Navarrete's arrest and whether he should resign from the Senate at this point. Her response: "Everyone is innocent until proven guilty." — Julia Shumway (@JMShumway) August 6, 2021

He will appear in court later today:

.@NavarreteAZ's initial court appearance for multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor is this afternoon at 2 p.m. I'm told Glendale defense atty John Phebus will represent him. — Julia Shumway (@JMShumway) August 6, 2021

