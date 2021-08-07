UPDATE
Yikes. 7 felony charges:
"Arizona state Sen. Tony Navarrete accused of 7 felony charges involving sexual conduct with 2 teens." (via @maryjpitzl) https://t.co/bpCTCcbShb
— Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) August 7, 2021
And we’re starting to see calls for his resignation. From Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican:
Sen. Navarrete should resign immediately. These allegations are abhorrent. My prayers are with the young victims and their loved ones during this traumatic time. https://t.co/cX0k2OTdsu
— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 7, 2021
And from Sec. of State Katie Hobbs, a Dem:
These are incredibly disturbing allegations. Senator Navarrete should resign immediately. https://t.co/FY1B21zQ8H
— Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 6, 2021
ORIGINAL POST
Trending
- Mike Rowe knows he's no expert on the COVID19 vaccine, but 'elected officials, journalists, and most disturbingly, more than a few medical experts' should hear him out
- 'Let's talk about the Constitution, B-cup': Tom Nichols' attempt to make Biden look like a great thinker and speaker BACKFIRES hilariously
Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarrete, a Democrat, was arrested last night on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor:
Senate Democrats statement on the arrest of @NavarreteAZ on suspicion of sexual conduct with a minor. https://t.co/jnlp3l1Vsj
— The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) August 6, 2021
Here’s his mugshot:
JUST IN: Mugshot of Senator Tony Navarrete, arrested on multiple charges of sexual conduct with a minor: https://t.co/yV0spgvmS4 pic.twitter.com/lqrwuxJOis
— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 6, 2021
Arizona Senate Dems say they’re “deeply disturbed” by the arrest but they aren’t calling for his resignation.
“It’s important to allow for due process to take place”:
.@AZSenateDems say they’re “deeply disturbed” by reports of @NavarreteAZ’s arrest on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, but aren’t calling for his resignation. The caucus is waiting for more details and says “it’s important to allow for due process to take place.” pic.twitter.com/I1IotImz3U
— Jeremy Duda (@jeremyduda) August 6, 2021
Republican State Senate President Karen Fann also held back in calling for his resignation.
“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty”:
I asked Senate President @FannKfann her thoughts on Navarrete's arrest and whether he should resign from the Senate at this point.
Her response: "Everyone is innocent until proven guilty."
— Julia Shumway (@JMShumway) August 6, 2021
He will appear in court later today:
.@NavarreteAZ's initial court appearance for multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor is this afternoon at 2 p.m. I'm told Glendale defense atty John Phebus will represent him.
— Julia Shumway (@JMShumway) August 6, 2021
And here are photos from his Instagram page before they’re scrubbed:
Screenshot for posterity:
***