You know how national media outlets reported that former President Barack Obama had scaled back his birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard after he was criticized for holding such a big bash in the middle of a pandemic?

When Barack Obama significantly scaled back the guest list for his party on Martha's Vineyard this weekend, it forced some choices on who would still be invited. Jay-Z and Beyoncé were in, as of Friday at least. But David Axelrod and Larry David were out. https://t.co/w6l9l97U3W — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) August 6, 2021

Yeah . . . about that:

EXCLUSIVE: Obama's 60th birthday bash looks anything but intimate as huge tents are erected on his $12M Martha's Vineyard estate https://t.co/naqVNmBl4v pic.twitter.com/sqnLvtqRGq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 7, 2021

Look at the size of the tent for this “intimate” gathering. And also note that just because you’re in a tent with a roof and walls that’s outside your regular mansion that doesn’t mean it’s outside for CDC mask guidance purposes:

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade arrive on Martha’s Vineyard for Obama’s birthday bash https://t.co/E0jLdaTk0t — USA News Lab (@USNewsLabOnline) August 7, 2021

They’re all such hypocrites:

Scaled back? Not so much! Obama's 60th birthday bash looks anything but intimate as massive tents are erected on the estate and John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive on Martha's Vineyard ahead of the super spreader event https://t.co/JWhQa6Qaly — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) August 7, 2021

And don’t even think about trying to fly a drone near the property to catch them not following CDC guidelines:

Keeps the drones on the ground this weekend if you're on Martha's Vineyard. The Secret Service announces drone restrictions from tomorrow night into early Sunday morning. Former President Barack Obama is hosting a birthday party on the island that night. pic.twitter.com/dwLC3CPWak — WBZ NewsRadio (@wbznewsradio) August 6, 2021

