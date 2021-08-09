Obama and his friends are super sophisticated and smart so OF COURSE it was ok for hundreds of them to party during a pandemic.

Inside a tent.

Just not you redneck, unwashed, ignorant PLEBS.

Psh.

You have to be SOPHISTICATED.

At least that’s what The New York Times Annie Karni thinks …

Not to worry, they were super sophisticated and vaccinated.

Heh.

Who THINKS like that?!

Glenn Greenwald put together a fairly exceptional thread on the hypocrisy and outright snobbery of the Left and their media lapdogs:

A NYT reporter on CNN justifying Obama's huge maskless birthday bash because he only invited "a sophisticated, vaccinated crowd" is about as emblematic of liberal discourse as it gets. What happened to all the concerns about vaccinated people passing Delta to the unvaccinated? https://t.co/9g8qGkYQEO — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

See, if you’re SOPHISTICATED the vaccine actually protects you from catching or spreading COVID.

Duh.

Yes, it's a pandemic and a crisis, but let the sophisticated people have their fun! — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

WHEEEEEEE!

It’s good to be sophisticated and stuff.

Seems like the NYT's stamp of approval for Obama's opulent, massive, indoor maskless party for the "sophisticated people" is a bit at odds with Dr. Fauci's demand this morning that motorcyclists stop acting like spoiled children by gathering outside:https://t.co/Fd0IT7pYbl — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

Now now, those bikers aren’t as SOPHISTICATED as Obama and his fancy, Hollywood, elitist friends.

The NYT reporter in the clip, @anniekarni, asks that you watch the full video, which I also highly recommend. Just watch how differently Obama's tented maskless opulent party is discussed on CNN as compared to less sophisticated and liberal gatherings:https://t.co/zd329UfwMZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

Obama could do no wrong before, and he can still do no wrong now.

Media love him.

And that’s that.

Obama's maskless party was *not* indoors. The videos from guests that were all deleted (but not before the internet saved them) show them inside tents, and you can see all the pictures for yourselves here:https://t.co/wPd9ztAjlX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

Partying inside tents with hundreds of people is NOT being outside.

But hey, they tried.

Here's Biden's climate crisis czar, John Kerry, arriving on his private jet to attend Obama's maskless party.https://t.co/bKtvdxhl2Y — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

YOU MUST STOP DRIVING NORMAL CARS … DON’T LOOK AT ME IN MY PRIVATE JET. – Kerry

Remember these two tweets from Vox's @atrupar posted on the *same day*, less than 12 hours apart, with opposite COVID messaging based on who is sophisticated in his mind and who isn't: The moments when they let their guard down and inadvertently reveal how they think are vital: pic.twitter.com/tepcteiXrG — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 8, 2021

And they wonder why none of us take any of them seriously.

***

