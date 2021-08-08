Shaun King is asking people to give him money so he can move from his nearly 1 million dollar home in New Jersey.

No, we’re not kidding.

What the Hell is wrong with this guy?

Shaun King @shaunking #ShaunKing asks for assistance to move out of $842,000 New Jersey house https://t.co/9HvjksZo5D — Peter (@Ptest24619232) August 8, 2021

Really Shaun? REALLY?!

From Yahoo:

Shaun King announced earlier this week he is seeking donations to help move his family out of their New Jersey home after photographs of the house were published online by news outlets. The controversial activist stated in a social media post that he is being forced to move from the $842,000 property, per a report from Atlanta Black Star. King’s Instagram page has since gone private and his Twitter profile was taken down.

Seems grifting more money for a move after grifting a bunch of other money wasn’t a smart way to go, eh Shaun?

*taps mic* Do not give Shaun King or his wife money to buy a new house. This is pathological behavior. pic.twitter.com/M1SwWMnTsB — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 5, 2021

Uhhh if you scared for your family. Why you posting your family 🤔 — Coder T (@terrenceturner) August 5, 2021

Excellent question.

As someone whose worked in repro and on BLM causes, “I’m scared for my family” but…posting every single last one of their faces is not computing at ALL — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) August 5, 2021

Posting his wife's government name to beg for money definitely shows how afraid you are. I just want to know how you go from earning less than $37,000/yr in 2016 to qualifying for an FHA loan of almost $900,000 in 2021. That's a quick come up.https://t.co/iX4HiT5vpb — The Openly & Excessively Black President of Nambia (@globalerica) August 5, 2021

Oof.

It’s also his entire instagram bio now 😑 pic.twitter.com/jHz9w0GUtd — Lindsay Feitsma (@lindsayfeits) August 5, 2021

Who is still giving this guy MONEY?

Seriously.

I can't fathom donating money to someone to 🗣 buy a new house 🗣 when they literally just bought one. Donate money to people that are homeless, hungry, have medical debt or any number of things. But donating to this guy?? For this "cause"?? No. No, no, no. NOPE. — MrsBearSquared (@MrsBearSquared) August 5, 2021

LOL, it is sad if someone buys this bs. Most people should know, you sell a house and use that money to buy a different one. He’s making it seems like it burned down. 🙄 — Grace (@PinballToCrease) August 5, 2021

But I feel so bad about the Nigerian prince who’s also living with King and needs that house. — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) August 5, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well-played.

So he owns at least one more house than me. — Doug Redecopp (@DRedecopp) August 5, 2021

Uh, "I'm worried about my family's safety here's a picture of my children's faces" is an interesting tactic. — JennyJenniJen (@JennyJenniJen1) August 6, 2021

Just really dumb, Talcum X.

***

