Have we mentioned that everything is getting more ridiculous? Because yeah, everything is getting more ridiculous.

That being said, we kinda sorta and totally dig this older shop owner in Aberdeen, WA standing up for what he believes and defending a sign in his shop, even when Council Member and trans-woman Tiesa Meskis tried to bully him into taking it down.

You’d think she would have more important things to worry about like getting kids back in school and their dying economy BUT nope.

Watch this:

"If you are born with a dick, you are not a chick" An elderly business owner in Aberdeen, WA was confronted by trans councilwoman Tiesa Meskis (@valasule) over a sign she found offensive. She & an antifa group have announced a direct action outside the shop on 7 Aug at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/2Ukbjs2jAN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2021

She didn’t get her way so she threatened this old man with a protest aka attack from Antifa.

Gotta love it when elected officials show you who they REALLY are.

Aberdeen, Wash. council member Tiesa Meskis (@valasule), formerly known as Nathan Kennedy, & an antifa group have announced a direct action at the Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop to oppose the 78-year-old man who told Meskis to her face that she is "not a woman." pic.twitter.com/kgQr05VLWd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2021

Yikesville.

What a train wreck.

Oh, but here’s where the story gets even better.

Update: The antifa group that called for a direct action against the Star Wars Shop in Aberdeen, Wash. has canceled the event after they learned that they could be outnumbered by counter-protesters. The owner of the shop put up a sign saying that people w/penises aren't women. pic.twitter.com/51HRvVNYrn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2021

Brave Antifa ran away!

ROFL.

Oh! So they’re cowards. They’re not ‘comfortable’ being challenged. 🙄 — Amy (@auntieamy90) August 7, 2021

Mobs are bullies — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) August 7, 2021

I find wanting to destroy somebody’s private business offensive. — Jackson Cates (@legojack99) August 7, 2021

It’s amazing how some people’s integrity and moral superiority only goes so far, if they may be confronted. — Sean L (@BDLinMA) August 7, 2021

But people might fight back and that’s not FAAAAAAAAIR.

***

Related:

‘Wait, I’m black now?’ Hollywood elite Yvette Nicole Brown claims it’s ‘the gift of being Black in America’ for things to ‘not go your way’

‘Grandstanding A*SCLOWN’: Lindsey Graham bragging about how RAD he is for caving to Dems on infrastructure bill does NOT go well, like at all

‘Dan’s out of his LEAGUE’: Dan Rather tries picking a fight and writes a check his butt can’t cash with Ted Cruz and HOOBOY