As our dear Twitchy readers know, for whatever reason Dan Rather thought it would be a good idea to go after Ted Cruz.

Donâ€™t look at us, man, we just work here.

Awww, so cheeky. So clever.

Oh, wait.

No.

And Ted was more than happy to let him know:

Trending

Yeah yeah yeah, we know. Dan Rather is gonna Dan Rather but still.

This was dumb, even for the Godfather of Fake News.

Why anyone picks a fight with Ted weâ€™ll never know â€¦ unless of course, itâ€™s the only way anyone pays attention to them.

Fair point.

And the only way he can stay relevant is by begging for attention from people like TEd.

Indeed.

Heh.

Careful, donâ€™t say his name out loud, otherwise he might show up and start yelling and spitting at everyone.

***

Related:

â€˜F**k OFF, weaselâ€™: Kenneth Cole (aka Gov. Cuomoâ€™s brother in law) DRAGGED then dragged some more for defending the â€˜Luv Govâ€™ and DAMN

â€˜This is NOT Normal!â€™ @Catturd2 DROPS Joe Biden for seemingly sniffing yet another little girl (watch)

RUUUUN AWAAAY! Big Bang Theory producer tries owning school choice WARRIOR Corey DeAngelis, fails, deletes, and RUNS (but we got it!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDDan RatherTed Cruzvaccine passport