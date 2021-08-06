Awww, look at Kenneth Cole trying to defend Governor Cuomo. Wow, they must be pretty good friends for him to tweet something so supportive for the Luv Gov.

Or you know, his brother-in-law.

What a skeeze.

We suppose itâ€™s all in the family with these people.

And people with developmental disabilities.

But sure, clarity!

Ouch.

LOL â€“ OMG.

Just believe â€˜herâ€™ when itâ€™s politically convenient, right Ken?

Made the list!

We so adore Janice Dean.

Welp.

This went very very very badly for the Luv Govâ€™s brother in law.

And itâ€™s delicious.

***

