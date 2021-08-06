Awww, look at Kenneth Cole trying to defend Governor Cuomo. Wow, they must be pretty good friends for him to tweet something so supportive for the Luv Gov.

Do we all not remember the extraordinary clarity @govnycuomo brought everyone at a time of such confusion & despair and light at a time of such darkness.

Do people really feel that after 40 yrs of exemplary public service, ones legacy should be extinguished without due process? â€” Kenneth Cole (@kennethcolereal) August 5, 2021

Or you know, his brother-in-law.

What a skeeze.

We suppose itâ€™s all in the family with these people.

He killed thousands of elderly. â€” mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) August 6, 2021

And people with developmental disabilities.

But sure, clarity!

I dunnoâ€¦ How about we ask @andrewcuomo his thoughts pic.twitter.com/1BXezbSUi1 â€” FrogButt (@JDwithJD) August 5, 2021

Ouch.

Is that what we call *mass murder* nowadays? â€˜Clarityâ€™?? â€” WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) August 6, 2021

The lengths that people will go to excuse someone not only responsible for thousands of senior deaths, but who is a also a predator is unreal. Disgusting â€” Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 5, 2021

You cut the COVID- testing line ahead of elderly people, you hack! â€” VoicesForSeniors (@Voices4Seniors) August 5, 2021

LOL â€“ OMG.

Just believe â€˜herâ€™ when itâ€™s politically convenient, right Ken?

Made the list!

Thanks VIP Covid test thief. pic.twitter.com/xVUzhywou4 â€” Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 5, 2021

We so adore Janice Dean.

He put COVID patients in nursing homes, and then lied to officials about how many thousands of elderly people died as a result. And there are many allegations that he was serially harassing women. But he did make sure you got priority treatment, so at least he's a nepotist too. pic.twitter.com/oRUnj7xzpv â€” Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) August 6, 2021

Welp.

This went very very very badly for the Luv Govâ€™s brother in law.

And itâ€™s delicious.

***

