Sure, pick a fight with Corey DeAngelis and run. LOL

He had to know this would just look pathetic.

why would giving families a choice "eliminate" government schools? https://t.co/4eC4uFYJ1Z — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2021

Can’t see it?

Because the Big Bang Theory producer bravely ran away.

So supporting school choice for children is eliminating public ed and killing children to own the libs?

What sort of troglodyte thinks like that?

You know what, don’t answer that question.

Let Corey answer it:

"But I know something about you. You went to Cranbrook, that's a private school." pic.twitter.com/dWDocMA7Ox — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) August 5, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Every.

Freaking.

Time.

They love public education so much they went to private school.

Annnd he bravely ran AWAY. lol

***

