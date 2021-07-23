We told you earlier about Politifact ruling that a GOP claim that President Biden said he wants to ban handguns as “false.” That alleged fact-check has people calling BS right off the bat. Here’s the House Republicans’ tweet and Politifact’s ruling:

Dana Loesch has explained the tricks Politifact tried to use in order to rule the Republican claim as false:

Maybe Twitter should slap a “contains misinformation” flag on Politifact’s tweet and article, because it’s certainly called for:

And of course the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story was TRUE! Unreal.

