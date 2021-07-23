We told you earlier about Politifact ruling that a GOP claim that President Biden said he wants to ban handguns as “false.” That alleged fact-check has people calling BS right off the bat. Here’s the House Republicans’ tweet and Politifact’s ruling:

🚨🚨🚨 MUST-WATCH 🚨🚨🚨 President Biden says he wants to ban handguns. House Republicans will NEVER allow this to happen the #SecondAmendment is a RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/rOq6wecQES — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2021

.@HouseGOP said @JoeBiden "wants to ban handguns." He doesn't. He wants to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Neither would touch the most popular handguns.https://t.co/Ro3WOpJcZn pic.twitter.com/K7gdpvg1oL — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 22, 2021

Dana Loesch has explained the tricks Politifact tried to use in order to rule the Republican claim as false:

This is actual misinformation. https://t.co/GkqO5DUxXq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 23, 2021

Maybe Twitter should slap a “contains misinformation” flag on Politifact’s tweet and article, because it’s certainly called for:

It’s also a total lack of listening comprehension. Let’s look at the actual sentence said! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 23, 2021

“The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9-millimeter pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”

Biden isn’t talking about magazines. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 23, 2021

Biden didn’t say “The idea you need a magazine,” he said “weapon.” PolitiFact is lying. I’d flag it for misinformation, but in addition to deleting all my followers, Twitter banned me from applying as a fact checker because I shared the NYP Hunter Biden story. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 23, 2021

And of course the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story was TRUE! Unreal.

