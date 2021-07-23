President Biden made a statement during his train wreck of a town hall on CNN this week that had the House GOP tweeting this in response:

Politifact to the rescue!

Sen. Ted Cruz leads off the fact-check of the fact-check:

It must be good to be a Democrat knowing that the media and “fact-checkers” will twist themselves into pretzels to guard the narrative.

This is from the fact-check:

“The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9-millimeter pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous,” Biden said. “I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”

They use the term “assault-style firearms” in their attempt to protect Biden from accusations of wanting to ban handguns.

Closing question:

Whatever Democrats and the “fact-checkers” say it is on any given day.

