President Biden made a statement during his train wreck of a town hall on CNN this week that had the House GOP tweeting this in response:

🚨🚨🚨 MUST-WATCH 🚨🚨🚨 President Biden says he wants to ban handguns. House Republicans will NEVER allow this to happen the #SecondAmendment is a RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/rOq6wecQES — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 22, 2021

Politifact to the rescue!

.@HouseGOP said @JoeBiden "wants to ban handguns." He doesn't. He wants to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Neither would touch the most popular handguns.https://t.co/Ro3WOpJcZn pic.twitter.com/K7gdpvg1oL — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) July 22, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz leads off the fact-check of the fact-check:

PolitiFact are partisan liars. Biden explicitly said, about “9-mm PISTOLS” that can fire large-capacity magazines: "I’m continuing to push to ELIMINATE the sale of those things." House GOP was RIGHT when it said Biden wants to ban handguns. PolitiFact dishonestly added “all.” https://t.co/LENDapEl8e — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 23, 2021

It must be good to be a Democrat knowing that the media and “fact-checkers” will twist themselves into pretzels to guard the narrative.

Seriously? Your own article just disproved your fact check. From the article, Joe said (capitalized emphasis is mine):

"whether it’s a 9-millimeter *PISTOL* or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous," Biden said. "I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things." — Long Nguyen (@NguyenMace) July 23, 2021

This is actually wrong and you should delete it because holy shit, did you NOT hear what he said…or are you so ignorant about guns you don’t know what anything means? — How’s My Vaccination Status? 1.800.JUS.TGFY (@corrcomm) July 23, 2021

They don't even deny that he said he wants to ban 9 mm handguns with high capacity magazines. But then they somehow rate the claim "False" anyway. All of the most popular handgun models come standard with what anti-gun activists define as "high capacity." https://t.co/VBRLsyzcnj — John Fenton (@jhfenton) July 23, 2021

He literally said he wants to ban handguns https://t.co/ZHXCAmBwPT — TravyG (@NotTravyG) July 23, 2021

This is from the fact-check:

“The idea you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon, whether it’s a 9-millimeter pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous,” Biden said. “I’m continuing to push to eliminate the sale of those things.”

They use the term “assault-style firearms” in their attempt to protect Biden from accusations of wanting to ban handguns.

Biden's words: “Whether it’s a nine millimeter pistol or whether it’s a rifle, is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push the elimination of a sale of those things." https://t.co/Rpqt0SQlOl — Jordan Stein (@jordankstein) July 23, 2021

The most popular handgun is the Glock 19. It comes with a standard 15 round capacity magazine. Anything over 10 is considered “high capacity” under most schemes, such as in California. — John H. (@johnmarkharris) July 23, 2021

Fact check of this BS fact check: Banning "high capacity magazines" when that is defined as >10 rounds ABSOLUTELY touches the most popular handguns today – ESPECIALLY 9mms used for self defense which come with 11 or 12 round mags standard. P365 XL, Hellcat, APX Centurion, etc. — Chuck Stebin (@CStebin) July 23, 2021

Closing question:

What's an assault weapon? — andrew (@Yardbaron) July 23, 2021

Whatever Democrats and the “fact-checkers” say it is on any given day.