Joe Biden’s CNN town hall last night proved to be an impressively embarrassing series of faceplants. He just couldn’t help himself.

He also couldn’t help letting his mask slip, like when it comes to his position on gun control.

Watch:

It’s actually kind of fascinating to see how Joe Biden’s lies expose his — and Democrats’ — honest beliefs.

You know who does understand guns a lot better than Joe Biden and gun control advocates? Dana Loesch.

And she had some thoughts on Biden’s ignorant remarks:

Ouch.

