News is still coming out about yesterday’s shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. We now know that the gunman had previously been on the FBI’s radar, as the bureau interviewed him last year after being tipped off that he was a violent threat.

The shooting had President Biden again calling for more gun control measures. Here’s what he had to say:

BIDEN: "The folks who own guns, they support universal background checks. The majority of them think we should not be selling assault weapons. Who in God’s name needs a weapon that can hold 100 rounds, or 40 rounds, or 20 rounds." pic.twitter.com/iQIKno5MnV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2021

Dana Loesch again took the president’s comments to the fact-check woodshed, with a side of self-awareness:

We have background checks and private transfers are ALREADY regulated.

We aren’t selling “assault weapons.”

Your son lied on his 4473 and your daughter-in-law stole a gun and threw it in the outside trash across from a school, so no lectures. https://t.co/YwEkIdStco — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 16, 2021

They say that charity starts at home, and that’s where Joe Biden’s gun control lectures should start as well.

The Biden family demonstrates why gun control fails. https://t.co/U9yFhGGHZW — brobert545 (@brobert545) April 17, 2021

***

Related:

‘(How refreshing)’: Jen Psaki clarifies Joe Biden’s lie about ‘no background check’ at gun shows with an impressive tap dancing routine