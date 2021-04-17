News is still coming out about yesterday’s shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. We now know that the gunman had previously been on the FBI’s radar, as the bureau interviewed him last year after being tipped off that he was a violent threat.

The shooting had President Biden again calling for more gun control measures. Here’s what he had to say:

Trending

Dana Loesch again took the president’s comments to the fact-check woodshed, with a side of self-awareness:

They say that charity starts at home, and that’s where Joe Biden’s gun control lectures should start as well.

***

Related:

‘(How refreshing)’: Jen Psaki clarifies Joe Biden’s lie about ‘no background check’ at gun shows with an impressive tap dancing routine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: assault weaponsdana loeschgun controlJoe Biden