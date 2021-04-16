The gunman who murdered 8 and wounded several others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole:

FedEx shooter ID'd as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole “Hole and his potential for violence were known to local and federal authorities” The FBI dropped the ball on another one. https://t.co/ovbQIt3RZx — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 16, 2021

Hole, who reportedly once worked at FedEx, was known to both local and federal authorities:

#BREAKING: Authorities were warned about FedEx suspect’s potential for violence in the past, sources say The suspect in the Indianapolis mass shooting was known to federal and local authorities prior to the attack. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) April 16, 2021

MORE: A family member of the suspected shooter reached out to authorities warning about the suspect’s potential for violence, according to three law enforcement sources briefed on the matter. It was not clear when the warning was given. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) April 16, 2021

A family member warned authorities that Brandon Scott Hole had a potential for violence. He was a former FedEx employee at the facility where he killed 8 people https://t.co/xFNNzFHri5 — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) April 16, 2021

The FBI even interviewed him last year:

FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last yearhttps://t.co/EuxiQVVMZn — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) April 16, 2021

According to these early reports, Hole’s mother told police he was a risk of “suicide by cop”:

LATEST: Brandon Scott Hole, the 19-year-old identified as the Indianapolis FedEx shooting gunman, was a former employee whose mother had warned police he wanted to commit "suicide by cop." https://t.co/35oPMXXYge — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) April 16, 2021

According to the AP, the FBI determined that no crime had been committed and that there was no race angle to pursue:

No crime was identified and the FBI says it did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.

And now the FBI is back at his home:

Two law enforcement officials confirm to @AP FedEx shooter has been ID'd as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole of Indiana. They say investigators are searching a home associated with him & have seized evidence, incl. desktop computers & other electronic media. https://t.co/T1PKCtTnva — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) April 16, 2021

