The gunman who murdered 8 and wounded several others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis has been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole:

Hole, who reportedly once worked at FedEx, was known to both local and federal authorities:

The FBI even interviewed him last year:

According to these early reports, Hole’s mother told police he was a risk of “suicide by cop”:

According to the AP, the FBI determined that no crime had been committed and that there was no race angle to pursue:

No crime was identified and the FBI says it did not identify Hole as espousing a racially motivated ideology.

And now the FBI is back at his home:

