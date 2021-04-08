During his staggeringly dishonest press conference introducing his gun control plan, Joe Biden falsely asserted that you can purchase a gun at a gun show without undergoing a background check:

Quite a lot of people who, unlike Biden, know what they’re talking about called him out on that. So it makes sense that a reporter would ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to comment further, just to clear things up.

It also makes sense that Jen Psaki would do this:

Oh, well. Everyone satisfied with Jen’s clarification? Don’t all raise your hands at once!

Remember: there are people out there who actually believe that Jen Psaki is really, really awesome at her job.

***

