During his staggeringly dishonest press conference introducing his gun control plan, Joe Biden falsely asserted that you can purchase a gun at a gun show without undergoing a background check:
President @JoeBiden: "You go to a gun show, you can buy whatever you want– and no background check." pic.twitter.com/EZuY5v1jva
Quite a lot of people who, unlike Biden, know what they’re talking about called him out on that. So it makes sense that a reporter would ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to comment further, just to clear things up.
It also makes sense that Jen Psaki would do this:
REPORTER: "Is it the president's belief that you do not have to undergo a background check when you are at a gun show?"@PressSec: "No it's not his belief. He believes that background checks should be universal." pic.twitter.com/CBXGhsI6Bk
Oh, well. Everyone satisfied with Jen’s clarification? Don’t all raise your hands at once!
what???
That…isn't what Biden said. https://t.co/k9LMYlEwAJ
He literally just said he did 30 mins ago
He literally just said it
That’s what he just said though. https://t.co/u6pu9kENGx
Forget what he said, here's what I'm saying he meant. https://t.co/3iJbLepVUG
R: The President just lied.
J: That's his position.
Remember: there are people out there who actually believe that Jen Psaki is really, really awesome at her job.
Art of the dodge https://t.co/YtQmNigGdp
That’s quite the dodge
I guess completely avoiding the actual question is one way to do it. https://t.co/hKOYWzsqaV
(How refreshing) https://t.co/uMKo2bMiNf
