During his staggeringly dishonest press conference introducing his gun control plan, Joe Biden falsely asserted that you can purchase a gun at a gun show without undergoing a background check:

President @JoeBiden: "You go to a gun show, you can buy whatever you want– and no background check." pic.twitter.com/EZuY5v1jva — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 8, 2021

Quite a lot of people who, unlike Biden, know what they’re talking about called him out on that. So it makes sense that a reporter would ask White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to comment further, just to clear things up.

It also makes sense that Jen Psaki would do this:

REPORTER: "Is it the president's belief that you do not have to undergo a background check when you are at a gun show?"@PressSec: "No it's not his belief. He believes that background checks should be universal." pic.twitter.com/CBXGhsI6Bk — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2021

Oh, well. Everyone satisfied with Jen’s clarification? Don’t all raise your hands at once!

what??? — Martin Jose (@jumper2306) April 8, 2021

He literally just said he did 30 mins ago — 30-0 (@bijuvar63409901) April 8, 2021

He literally just said it — BEEP BOP BOOP (@4skn4) April 8, 2021

That’s what he just said though. https://t.co/u6pu9kENGx — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) April 8, 2021

Forget what he said, here's what I'm saying he meant. https://t.co/3iJbLepVUG — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 8, 2021

R: The President just lied.

J: That's his position. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) April 8, 2021

Remember: there are people out there who actually believe that Jen Psaki is really, really awesome at her job.

Art of the dodge https://t.co/YtQmNigGdp — Gregg Hayward (@lowkeybrowsli) April 8, 2021

That’s quite the dodge — Mjolnir72 (@mjolnir72) April 8, 2021

I guess completely avoiding the actual question is one way to do it. https://t.co/hKOYWzsqaV — Brittany (@bccover) April 8, 2021

(How refreshing) https://t.co/uMKo2bMiNf — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 8, 2021

