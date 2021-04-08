Today’s the big day, everybody! For today, Joe Biden unveils his bold solutions to gun violence in America.

And the only thing he’s shooting off is his mouth:

Really? This is all news to us!

Oh, OK.

Should be good.

Can we also get a fact-check on this, while we’re at it?

Spoken like a true firearms expert.

We’re left with no choice but to conclude that Joe Biden is absolutely insane.

And he’s not even finished yet:

So it’s gonna be like this, then.

What can we say? Joe Biden knows his audience. A lot better than he knows guns.

Joe Biden never ceases to amaze. And disgust.

Now would be a great time for the media to pounce.

