Today’s the big day, everybody! For today, Joe Biden unveils his bold solutions to gun violence in America.

And the only thing he’s shooting off is his mouth:

.@JoeBiden introduces his gun plan: "No amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can't yell 'fire' in a crowded movie theater and call it freedom of speech. From the beginning, you couldn't own any weapon you wanted to own." pic.twitter.com/shOkaXmLqH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 8, 2021

Really? This is all news to us!

Exactly how full can a theater be for it to still be freedom of speech to yell, "Fire!"? https://t.co/i5j68nEEY4 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) April 8, 2021

"Congress shall make no law…" "Shall," not "should." Seems pretty absolute to me. https://t.co/mUxkhi0Tjc — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) April 8, 2021

New headline: "PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS THE RIGHT TO ABORTION IS NOT ABSOLUTE" — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 8, 2021

All I want for Christmas is for politicians to stop positively citing the disgraced and to-all-intents-and-purposes overturned Schenck decision. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 8, 2021

Periodic reminder that the "fire in a crowded movie theater" trope came from a case in which a socialist was being prosecuted for handing out leaflets during WW1 saying the draft violated the 13th Amendment. The case was later partially overturned and is now considered bad law. https://t.co/C1IGnEHhCh — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) April 8, 2021

Imagine thinking now that someone can't hand out leaflets criticizing government policy. Just stop saying "fire in a crowded theater." STOP. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) April 8, 2021

By the way, saying "there are limits on free speech" adds zero to the debate, if you're not willing to discuss how restricted those limits actually are. People try to steal bases by saying this, as if it's a slam dunk response and it's nothing of the sort. Same for guns. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) April 8, 2021

Oh good, another President without even a basic understanding of the First Amendment. Just what we needed. https://t.co/lUV9E1BF6s — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) April 8, 2021

Mangling both the 1st Amendment and 2nd Amendment in the same statement is infrastructure. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 8, 2021

Oh, OK.

Can't wait for the fact check on this. https://t.co/ujYEoFbX7a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 8, 2021

Should be good.

"We find this mostly true because reasons." – PolitiFact, probably. https://t.co/oxspeFIvXz — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 8, 2021

Can we also get a fact-check on this, while we’re at it?

Biden: "A stabilizing brace on a pistol essentially makes that pistol a hell of a lot more accurate — a mini rifle. As a result, it's more lethal, effectively turning it into a short-barreled rifle. That's what the alleged shooter in Boulder appears to have done." #copolitics — Justin Wingerter (@JustinWingerter) April 8, 2021

President Biden says that pistol braces "essentially makes that pistol a hell of a lot more accurate and a mini rifle. As a result, it's more lethal." pic.twitter.com/bs2V3U2X4j — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 8, 2021

Spoken like a true firearms expert.

has biden ever shot a gun before? https://t.co/SjvvBJTSsX — kaitlin, RINO oatmeal raisin cookie (@thefactualprep) April 8, 2021

He has no idea what he is talking about — L (@LSamHydeFan) April 8, 2021

yeah uh no — LOU WILL SZN (@Atlantaholic_) April 8, 2021

$100 says Joe has no idea what a pistol brace is. $1000 says most Americans don't either. https://t.co/fF9AJWhPZg — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 8, 2021

This is absolutely, insanely incorrect https://t.co/BVM5SCxtjj — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 8, 2021

We’re left with no choice but to conclude that Joe Biden is absolutely insane.

And he’s not even finished yet:

President @JoeBiden: "You go to a gun show, you can buy whatever you want– and no background check." pic.twitter.com/EZuY5v1jva — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 8, 2021

So it’s gonna be like this, then.

well that's a lie https://t.co/NjYXqR4cOM — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 8, 2021

It's amazing how this lie just floats and floats and floats. It is an absurd lie. It is absurd that the media just lets it sit there. They don't even show up to gun shows to report and prove their own point. They have no curiosity whatsoever. I've been to gun shows. THIS IS A LIE https://t.co/w0hgcRYqJ1 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) April 8, 2021

its illegal to sell guns to people who are not legally allowed to have guns https://t.co/8QgX9IZLXL — Tim Pool (@Timcast) April 8, 2021

Biden just lied about how background checks work. He said gun shows are exempt from background check requirements. That is completely false. All that matters in terms of background checks is whether you are buying from a licensed dealer or not. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 8, 2021

Biden also falsely said gun manufacturers are "the only outfit that's exempt from being sued." Biden wants to repeal the PLCAA which only prevents lawsuits based on the criminal misuse of their products by third parties. Gun makers can & are sued for other reasons. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) April 8, 2021

Only people who’ve never purchased guns say stuff like this. https://t.co/Uz4Z7nAvFQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 8, 2021

you have have to be an ignorant dumb ass to believe this https://t.co/Un4K29Nbyg — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) April 8, 2021

What can we say? Joe Biden knows his audience. A lot better than he knows guns.

Reminder that Biden has absolutely no clue what he's talking about with guns. Don't just take my word for it. Take his: pic.twitter.com/8mvT4ZT3RN — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021

Joe Biden never ceases to amaze. And disgust.

If any government official is telling you a right isn't absolute, be scared of that official and kick them out of office. Not to mention, he's factually wrong here. https://t.co/WdrnD6QGIb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 8, 2021

Reminder that the TLP gang gaslit you into thinking this guy was an acceptable outcome for conservatives. https://t.co/h1T7w7S3xM — Dan Isett (@DanIsett) April 8, 2021

Almost EVERYTHING Biden just said about guns was false. I'm honestly in shock that his speech writer and team is this out of touch with basic gun laws. Beyond embarrassing. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021

Now would be a great time for the media to pounce.